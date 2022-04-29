One of the most commonly used vegetables in almost every household is potato. But then it also causes most wastage with its peels. Our everyday cooking involves aloo paratha, aloo sabzi, aloo pulao, aloo tikki and the list is endless. While potato makes for a delicious and nutritious ingredient in all these recipes, sadly, its peels go to waste. What if we told you that potato peels, too, can be used to make some yummy recipes? You may not believe us and that's why here we have some recipes to prove it to you.





Do you know that potato peels are rich in potassium among other nutrients that make them a healthy food? It is surprising for many of us, but the following recipes will make you stop wasting this gem of a food and also leave you wondering, why were you throwing it away all this while. But first things first, you have to clean the outer layer of the potato properly since it comes with a lot of dust and dirt, as you would have noticed.





5 Genius Recipes To Make With Potato Peels:





1.Potato Skin Chips





We have always used the flesh of the potatoes to make crispy and delicious chips. Next time use potato skin and you'll get crispier chips for a great evening snack. Drizzle potato skins with olive oil and bake them, then toss them in a fiery mixture of various spices. Click here for the detailed recipe.

2. Potato Peel Soup

You already know that you can make a comforting soup with almost any food, and that includes potato peels. Just boil the peels with garlic, ginger, onions and tomatoes. Blend it all together and cook for some more time with seasonings. You can also top it with cream or coriander leaves and lime juice.





3. Potato Peel Broth





Chicken stock or vegetable stock always comes in handy to make various recipes. Potato peel broth too can make for a great ingredient. Just boil potato peels along with salt and pepper. Drain and save this water to be used as a delicious broth.





4. Potato Peel Garnish





Be it salads, raita or biryani, an extra garnishing of something crispy always amps up its taste. You can fry your potato peels and crumble them to be used as a crispy garnish for your various dishes.





5. Baked Potato Peel





Baked potatoes are one of the most popular snacking items out there. This recipe uses just the potato peels as the flesh is scooped out, then filled with mustard sauce and cheese, and is baked to perfection. Click here for the recipe.