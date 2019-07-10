Diabetes Diet For Monsoon: Here Are Some Great Ideas To Include Jamun In Your Diet

Jamun for Diabetes

There are some fruits that come with a bang during a particular season and fade away in a blink of an eye. Jamun is one of those summer fruits that is mostly available around the monsoon time. Also known as black plum, jamun possesses a unique sweet and tarty flavour and its dark purple colour is hard to miss. Jamun can be found in abundance during the rainy season and it's best to make the most of this time. This fruit comes with a host of health benefits; it is great for weight loss and boosts heart health. But, the most important quality of jamun is that it greatly helps in managing blood sugar level and thus helps in dealing with diabetes.





Why is Jamun Beneficial For Diabetics -

Jamun contains special compound called jamboline and jambosine that cause the sugar to be released slowly and gradually in the bloodstream.

It is rich in fibre, which is difficult to digest. This also slows down the release of sugars, which prevents instant spikes in blood sugar level.

Some studies indicate that the extracts of jamun reduce blood glucose level and also manage production of insulin in the body

Jamun chutney for diabetes

If you can't really tolerate the sour taste of jamun, here are some ideas of including jamun in your diabetes diet during monsoons -





1. Salads

The unique taste of jamun will sit well in a mish-mash of various other foods. Cut jamun into small pieces and throw them in a bowl of refreshing salad.





2. Smoothie

To neutralise the strong taste of jamun, you can mix it with other fruits, dry fruits, seeds; and blend them all in yogurt or milk. You can even add more sweetness to the drink with some honey.





3. Desserts

Now, this is the perfect way to enjoy the melange of flavours that jamun proffers. Make a sugar-free pie, cake or ice-cream with jamun and we are sure you'll start developing the taste for this flavourful fruit.





Jamun Dessert for Diabetes





4. Sauce

Yes, jamun sauce exists. In fact, it lends a great texture and flavour to the sauce that can go with various dishes like chicken steak and fish. Jamun sauce is made by chopping the fruit and boiling it in water. Diabetics can skip adding sugar to the sauce.











Imbibe these ideas to revamp your diabetes diet this monsoon and include the goodness of jamuns.









