How do you like your desserts? Do you prefer indulging in extra-sweet versions, or do you lean towards less sweetness? If you belong to the latter category, you've likely heard of or tried tiramisu at some point. This classic Italian dessert is renowned for its distinctive flavour, balancing sweetness with the richness of coffee. While this is a plus, the downside is that it may not be the best choice for those aiming to lose weight, given its biscuit-based base that can contribute additional calories. However, did you know it's possible to create a healthier version of tiramisu? Yes, it is! We recently discovered a recipe that achieves the seemingly impossible: a guilt-free tiramisu recipe that you can enjoy!

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is Tiramisu?

Tiramisu is a popular Italian dessert, beloved for its distinctive coffee flavour. This sweet treat includes ladyfinger biscuits dipped in a coffee mixture and layered with mascarpone cheese. The result is a heavenly dessert that has garnered fans worldwide. For a finishing touch, cocoa powder is sprinkled on top, enhancing its overall presentation. It's an excellent choice for serving at family gatherings and special occasions.

Does This Version Offer A Similar Flavour To Regular Tiramisu?

The answer is yes! You'll be surprised by how closely this version resembles the traditional one. Instead of ladyfinger biscuits, it uses multigrain bread, which provides a similar crispy texture. The bread is layered with a sweet cream made with mascarpone cheese, giving the tiramisu its characteristic creamy texture. Overall, you won't notice much difference in this healthier, guilt-free version.

How To Make Healthy Tiramisu At Home | Healthy Tiramisu Recipe:

The recipe for this healthy tiramisu was shared by Instagram page @aathirasethumadhavan. Start by blending together cream cheese, mascarpone cheese, soaked dates, vanilla extract, and ice cubes. The mixture might be a little runny, but that's alright. Now, take a large rectangular container and place a slice of multigrain bread in it. Drizzle coffee mixture over it, followed by the prepared sweet cream. Repeat the process for the remaining bread slices until the mixture is used up. Cover and freeze for about 1 to 2 hours or refrigerate for 4 to 5 hours. Sprinkle cocoa powder before serving and enjoy your homemade, healthy tiramisu!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Make it at home and treat your family to a guilt-free treat. Do let us know how they liked its taste in the comments section below!