Weight loss can be particularly challenging for individuals with prediabetes or PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). Both conditions often result in hormonal imbalances and insulin resistance, making it harder to shed those stubborn pounds. However, incorporating a good diet can significantly help in managing weight and controlling blood sugar levels. One such dietary inclusion is okra water, which has gained popularity for its potential benefits in weight management and diabetes control.



What are the health benefits of okra?

Okra, or bhindi as it's commonly known in India, is a versatile vegetable often enjoyed in various dishes. It's typically cooked with a variety of spices and served with chapatis. But beyond its culinary appeal, okra holds surprising benefits for those managing diabetes.





According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, okra is "a rich source of many nutrients, including fibre, vitamin B6, and folate. B vitamins slow the progress of diabetic neuropathy and reduce levels of homocysteine, a risk factor for this disease. The soluble fibre also helps stabilise sugar levels."

How Okra Water Helps With Weight Loss And Diabetes Management:



1. Low Glycemic Index and Diabetes Management

One of the standout features of okra is its very low glycemic index. The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly carbohydrates in food raise blood sugar levels. Low GI foods, like okra, ensure that blood sugar levels remain stable as they release sugar slowly into the bloodstream. Remarkably, 100 grams of okra contains only 7.45 grams of carbohydrates, making it an ideal choice for diabetics. The American Diabetes Association also highlights non-starchy vegetables like okra as safe and beneficial for those with diabetes.



2. Fibre and Protein Content

Okra is packed with both soluble and insoluble fibre, which take longer to break down and digest. This slow digestion process helps in releasing sugar gradually into the bloodstream, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels. Additionally, okra is one of the few vegetables rich in protein. For diabetics, a diet high in protein is crucial as it helps keep them full longer, reducing the likelihood of snacking on unhealthy, sugary foods.



3. Low-Calorie Content and Weight Management

Another compelling reason to include okra in your diet is its low-calorie content. With less than 33 calories per 100 grams, okra can help with weight management- a common challenge for diabetics. High in fibre, okra helps keep you full for longer, thereby curbing cravings and unnecessary calorie intake.





How To Make Okra Water For Weight Loss:

Health coach Nipa Asharam shared a simple recipe on Instagram for okra water, a natural remedy to help manage blood sugar levels and aid weight loss. Here's how you can make it:

Cut two okra (bhindi) into small pieces.

Place the pieces in a small glass of water.

Cover with a lid and let it soak overnight.

In the morning, remove the okra pieces and drink the water.

Why Okra Water Works, as per the expert:

Regulates Blood Sugar Levels: Okra water helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for diabetics. Rich in Fiber and Antioxidants: It's a great source of fibre, which aids digestion, and antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress. High in Manganese: Okra is rich in manganese, a mineral that helps with metabolism and blood sugar regulation.



More Tips for Including Okra in Your Diet

Okra Stir-Fry Sabzi: Saute, sliced okra with onions, garlic, and your favourite spices for a quick, nutritious side dish. Okra Soup: Add okra to vegetable soups for added fibre and nutrients. Okra Smoothie: Blend raw okra with other green vegetables and a splash of lemon juice for a refreshing, health-boosting drink.

Incorporating okra in various forms into your diet can help you manage weight and blood sugar levels effectively. Try these simple tips and enjoy the health benefits of this versatile vegetable.