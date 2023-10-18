Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOD) is a hormonal disorder that can throw various aspects of your health out of balance. It's often linked to issues like disrupted menstrual cycles, excess facial hair, insulin resistance, fertility problems, and yes, weight gain. Many factors contribute to PCOD, such as genetics, poor lifestyle choices, stress, and environmental factors. A major problem that most women deal with is the stubborn weight. PCOD weight is not easy to lose. However, it can be managed with a continuous exercise regime and a well-thought-out weight-loss diet plan.

Is PCOD related to weight?

A study published in the National Library Of Medicine says, "Polycystic ovary syndrome is an obesity-related condition. Weight gain and obesity contribute towards the development of PCOS and vice-versa." The research also revealed that the majority of women with the condition are either overweight or obese.

What should you eat to lose weight with PCOD?

Now, if you're on a weight loss journey and dealing with PCOD, it's crucial to pay attention to what you eat. Your PCOD weight loss diet can make a significant difference. A healthy PCOD diet with simple homemade food devoid of processed foods is best. It is best to have a balanced diet chart for weight loss, including a variety of foods. Don't forget to include healthy fats and make sure to avoid cooking in saturated fats. To properly make your diet plan for weight loss, it's important to do some healthy food swaps in your PCOD weight loss diet.

A good diet can help with weight loss. Image Credit: iStock

Diet Plan for Weight Loss with PCOD - Foods Swaps That Will Help

Dietitian Manpreet, on the Instagram page 'womenhealth.pcos, suggested five easy tips to swap unhealthy foods with healthier alternatives that you must include in your PCOD diet chart for weight loss.

1. Complex Carbs Instead Of Simple Carbs:

The dietitian said, "Simple carbs do not have necessary nutrients and can cause blood glucose spikes. Complex carbs are healthy carbs which are rich in fibre and help in detoxification. They include - quinoa, beans and legumes, oats, whole wheat etc" These complex carbs provide essential nutrients and won't mess with your insulin sensitivity, a key factor in your weight loss diet.

2. Ditch Tea/Coffee For Chasteberry Tea:

Regular tea and coffee contain tannins and caffeine that can disrupt your cortisol levels and hinder nutrient absorption. Chasteberry tea, on the other hand, can help regulate your progesterone and estrogen levels, which is essential for women dealing with PCOD and seeking an ideal weight loss diet.

3. Go Whole on Fruits:

Swap fruit juices for whole fruits. Fruit juices can cause sudden spikes in your sugar levels, and they often lack the nutrients found in whole fruits. Whole fruits, with their fibre content and nutrient richness, are a great choice for your PCOD diet plan for weight loss.

4. Protein-Packed Breakfast:

Begin your day with a protein-rich breakfast. Replace your favourite foods with protein-rich options that fuel your body, keep you feeling full, improve insulin sensitivity, and help balance your hormones - all vital aspects of your weight loss diet with PCOD.











Sounds easy, right? With these minor but significant changes in your diet chart for weight loss, you can get closer to your fitness goals. Ready for some more tips on food swaps? Here we go.

5. Pick Dairy Alternatives:

Dietitian Gargi Sharma suggests, "Instead of dairy-based products, consider non-dairy alternatives like almond or soy milk. Limiting dairy is a good option because dairy can elevate insulin levels, which might worsen PCOD symptoms, including acne and weight issues. So, relook at your weight loss diet and reconsider all those dairy and dairy food products for your PCOD diet chart for weight loss.

6. Choose Lean Over Red:

If you're a meat lover, opt for lean sources like fish instead of red meat. A 2013 study discovered that red meat consumption could increase the risk of infertility. Therefore, it's wise to limit red meat in your PCOD diet plan for weight loss. You can find some lean protein food options in our list to pick for your weight loss diet.

7. Natural Sources For Sugar Cravings:

Nutritionist Shalini Singhal advises cutting down on sugary foods and drinks, and if possible, eliminate them from your diet completely. This means avoiding not only refined sugar but also honey, jaggery, maple syrup and other such sweeteners. These sugar-laden delights can wreak havoc on your blood sugar levels and make your weight loss journey more challenging. It's best to pick naturally sweet foods like fruits, dates and raisins. Remember to include them in moderation in your diet plan for weight loss.

8. Lunch Makeover:

Preeti Puri, a nutritionist at The Diet Clinic, Delhi says, "The ideal breakfast for a PCOD patient is fruits and multi-grain bread with tomato and cucumber. For lunch, they should have oats or bran roti instead of regular roti. These choices are rich in fibre and can help with digestion and maintaining stable energy levels, fitting well into your diet chart for weight loss with PCOD.





PCOD and weight are indeed connected, but the right PCOD diet plan for weight loss can help manage PCOD and support your weight loss goals. Embrace these food swaps in your weight loss diet and make them part of your fight against PCOD.



