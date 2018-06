From Weight Loss To Heart Health: 5 Flaxseed Oil Benefits You Must Know

Highlights Flaxseeds are a treasure trove of health benefits

Flaxseed oil is very effective in maintaining overall heart health . According to the book, 'Healing Foods', "flaxseed oil is loaded with essential fatty acid (alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)), which can help prevent heart attack and stroke. ALA may reduce heart disease risk in variety of ways, including reducing inflammation and excessive blood clotting, promoting blood vessel health, and reducing risk of arrhythmia (an irregular heartbeat)"The book 'Healing Foods' also notes, that flaxseed oil may help improve dry eyes associated with Sjogren's syndrome. Sjogren's syndrome is a disorder of immune system , wherein, the mucous membranes and moisture-secreting glands of your eyes and mouth result in decreased tears and saliva.Apart from boosting heart health, there are many other benefits of omega 3 fatty acids . From boosting eye health, to cutting down depression , fighting inflammation in arteries and protecting brain against ageing, omega-3 fatty acids can prove to be quite beneficial.There have been some studies in the past that suggest that flaxseed's high omega-3 fatty acid content, may help reduce inflammation, which could significantly bring down the risk of heart disease, cancer and various other diseases.Just like flaxseeds, flaxseed oil may also do wonders for weight loss ; this is primarily because of its ability to boost your digestive health. Flaxseed oil lubricates the colon and works as a natural laxative and soothes constipation too. Smoother outflow of toxins and waste facilitates weight loss.You can use flaxseed oil for salad dressings, dips and sauces. Some people also blend a bit of it in smoothies and shakes for an extra zest and a healthful boost. Like olive oil , flaxseed oil also has a low smoking point, so it is not really advisable to cook the food in flaxseed oil. You may run a risk of losing out on essential nutrients.Go ahead, include flaxseed oil in your diet and see the results for yourself.