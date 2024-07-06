Kolkata Street Foods: There's a reason why Kolkata is referred to as the 'City of Joy'. Though historians believe Kolkata (then Calcutta) has been inhabited for thousands of years, its documented history begins only after the arrival of Job Charnock on behalf of the British East India Company in 1690. Since then, the city has undergone various social, cultural, and economic changes, shaping the character of what modern Kolkata is today. Food also has a major role to play in shaping the city's vibe. If you explore, you will come across different types of dishes with different origins, hinting at the cultural impressions each community has left over the years. You will find Bengali food of West Bengal and East Bengal (now Bangladesh), Anglo-Indian cuisine, Indo-Chinese foods, Parsi cuisine, Sheherwali food culture, Mughlai cuisine, Bohri foods, and more - each has a significant spot on the food map of Kolkata. It stands true for the street foods of Kolkata as well.





Koyel Roy Nandy, co-head chef at Sienna Calcutta, explains, "What I find unique about Kolkata food is its versatility. Here, food doesn't restrict itself to Bengali cuisine. It is more about different communities, their use of ingredients, flavours, and strong cultural influence. It is the same for the street foods as well. You will find a wide variety of street foods across the city, each carrying an interesting history and story of its origin. In fact, each era has left a dominating influence on the foods, making the cuisine stand out in the lot."





In this article, we're taking you on a mouthwatering journey through Kolkata's most legendary street food places that have been wowing foodies for years. Get ready to discover the hidden gems of Kolkata's street food scene!

9 Of The Most Popular Street Foods Of Kolkata And Where To Try Them:

1. Phuchka at Dilip Da's Phuchka Centre:

How can we even imagine starting the list without mentioning phuchka. The all-time favourite of every person in the city, you will find the dish being widely sold at every nook and corner. But if you ask us to pick the right spot to try it for the first time, we suggest heading to Vivekananda Park in South Kolkata. There you will find 'Dilip Da', serving hundreds of people with the delicious phuchka, filled with spicy aloo mix and gondhoraj lebu (kaffir lime) infused tamarind water. Besides the classic phucka, you will also find churmur, ragda chaat dahi phuchka being sold at the stall, costing you not more than Rs. 40 a plate.





Where: Maharaja Chat (Dilip da's Puchka Centre), G975+QJ2, Kavi Bharati Sarani, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, lake Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

2. Kachori at Kanhaiya Kachori Shop:

Did you know, the kachori culture in Kolkata has been there for years now? Be it the khasta kachoris or the regular ones, these delicacies will instantly remind you of the streets of Lucknow and Varanasi. But what makes it unique is the sabzi served along. Made with very Bengali spices, these sabzis give kachoris a layer of flavour to the meal. And to enjoy the same, we suggest you head to Kanhaiya Kachori Shop, located in the North Kolkata's Burrabazar area. The shop opens as early as 7 am, serving thousands of patrons every day until 11.30 pm. The most popular dish at Kanhaiya is the club kachori (small-sized kachori), priced at Rs. 10 per piece and served with a special sabzi. But for the complete experience, we suggest you to pair the meal with hot jalebis, fried in desi ghee.





Where: Kanhaiya Kachori Shop, 224, Rabindra Sarani, Raja Katra, Singhi Bagan, Jorasanko, Kolkata, West Bengal 700007

3. Momo at Tibetan Delight:

If you think momo is the most popular street food in Delhi, then dear reader, you must try the ones available in Kolkata. From street-side shops to local eateries, this Nepali delicacy works as a major attraction for customers. One such place to visit is Tibetan Delight, serving some of the city's tastiest momos in town. From the classic steamed momos to the juicy pan-fried ones, this small, cozy food joint has a range of options for your cravings. But that's not the end. You will also get a range of Chinese and Tibetan delicacies to savour.





Where: Tibetan Delight, 1, Suburban Hospital Rd, Chowringhee, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020

4. Chaat at Hedua Chaat Centre:

Papdi chaat, bhelpuri, dahi vada, sev puri, samosa chaat, and more - these delicacies never fail to win hearts at any given point. While different types of chaat have different regional origins, you will find them all in Kolkata, with some added uniqueness. Kolkata is big on chaat, but unlike the ones available in North India, here we find lesser use of dahi and more use of roasted Bengali masala (bhaja masala), made with cumin-coriander-red chilli. To try it out, we suggest heading to Hedua Chaat Centre. This street-side food joint offers a range of lip-smacking options including dahi papdi, samosa chaat, alu-daam and more.





Where: Hedua Chaat Centre, 182, Bidhan Sarani Rd, Manicktala, Hedua, Kolkata, West Bengal 700006

5. Chop and Cutlet at Apanjan:

Kolkata food trail is never complete without savouring some hot and crispy chop. Bengal's very own pakoda (or fritters), the chop is basically a spicy mashed filling, dipped in besan batter and fried until golden and crispy. You can find different types of chops across the city. From the quintessential aloo chop and peyaji to the rich mutton chop, egg chop, and fish chop, there's something available for every type of palate. We suggest visiting Apanjan in Kalighat. While you will get a range of options at the stall, we suggest starting with the delicious bhetki macher chop and then going forward.





Where: Apanjan, 58, Sadananda Rd, Anami Sangha, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700026

6. Chowmein at Goutam's:

If you are in Kolkata, you must try chow mein available at the corner of the streets across the city. This desi-style Chinese hakka noodle has a dedicated fan base, thronging the street carts in the evening for some indulgence. Chow mein in Bengal has both veg and non-veg versions and is served with ketchup and salad on the top. One such places serving this delicacy for almost two decades now is Goutam's. Owned by Goutam Karmakar, this place offers streetside favourites along with his distinct signage that you are likely to spot from a mile away. And guess what, his desi-Chinese combo starts at Rs. 50.





Where: Goutam's, 26/B, Duttabad Road, EM Bypass, Salt Lake

7. Ghugni at Chitto Babur Dokan:

To put it simply, it is a Bengali-style ragda, spruced up with various types of spices in it. Ghugni, also popular in Bihar, is cooked safed matar, served with spices, tamarind water, onion, green chilli, and coriander on top. You can have it as is or pair it with pav, roti, and paratha. One such place you must visit to try this delicacy is Chitto Babur Dokan near Raj Bhavan. Despite its small size, this place is known for its delicious food, with soulful aroma that's hard to give miss.





Where: Chitto Babur Dokan, Peerless Bhawan, 3, James Hickey Sarani, beside Peerless Bhavan, near Raj Bhavan, Esplanade, Chowringhee North, Bow Barracks, Kolkata, West Bengal 700069

8. Malai Toast at Kona Dukan:

Visit any chai stall in the Central and North Kolkata in the morning, you will find patrons of malai toast thronging the place for a delicious breakfast. Wonder what the dish is? It is a local bread loaf, cut into two slices, toasted on tawa, and served with malai (the top layer of boiled milk) and white sugar sprinkled on the top. Try this dish someday to understand how the simplest of ingredients can come together to make a delicious dish. Where to find malai toast? We suggest visiting Kona Dukan at B.B.D Bagh. This 77-year-old tea stall is presently run by the fourth-generation owners. While you will find various food options here, the classic malai toast with chai reigns supreme.





Where: Kona Dukan, Lyons Range, Murgighata, B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal 700001

9. Kathi Roll at Kusum Rolls:

And how can we miss kathi roll? The iconic street food of Kolkata offers the goodness of crispy parathas and juicy chicken and mutton kebabs in one dish. All you need to do is, get it hot and enjoy. While you will find a range of roll centre options across the city, we suggest going to Park Street and enjoying Kusum Rolls. A small place with a tiny kitchen and an open sales counter, this place serves thousands of foodies in town throughout the day. Just go through the menu on the wall and order your favourite.





Where: 21 Park Street, Karnani Mansion Beside, Olypub Restaurant, Kolkata (Calcutta) 700016