On A Diet? Try This High-Protein, Hot And Tangy Soya Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

Give us anything in a nice tangy tomato base and we would perhaps lap it up in no time. Tomatoes add an inimitable richness to anything they are added to, which is why perhaps we often tend to lose our cool each time the prices of tomatoes soar. From soup, gravies and curries to the sauce, tomatoes are an intrinsic part of cooking not just in India but across the world. Moreover, they are usually a hit among both kids and adults, alike.





It is very easy to work with tomatoes. They do not take much time to cook, and once you have nailed the sauce, you can put just about anything in this. In this delicious recipe, soya granules are tossed in a lip-smacking sauce made with tomato puree, vinegar, black peppercorns.





What works here is the exciting interplay of flavours; the textures are also worth a mention. The chunky soya granules give a nice chewy, meat-like feel to the gravy. It is very easy to make at home, all you need to do is mix the bread slices that are finely crumbled, salt, garlic paste, vinegar and pepper. They are supposed to be mixed well for the perfect flavour. Mould them into equal-sized balls. Keep them aside. Now, take a pan, heat some oil and fry the soya balls until they are golden brown. Keep it aside. In that same pan heat ajwain, tomato puree, salt, sugar and chilli powder. Sautee the soya dumplings well, until all the chunks are well-coated. Serve them hot.

Soya is one of the best plant-based sources of protein around. Protein helps induce satiety. If you feel full, you would not feel the urge to binge again. If you eat in controlled portions, it would be easier to keep your weight in check. Protein also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin, that helps keep your cravings in check. Eating more protein-rich food also helps build muscle, more muscle eliminates room for fat storage.





While making this recipe, you can cut back on the amount of oil to make it healthier. Simultaneously, you can also choose brown or multi-grain bread.





Here is the full recipe of soya dumplings in tomato sauce. Let us know, how you liked it in the comments section below.









