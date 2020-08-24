Onam 2020: How To Make Kerala-Style <i>Parippu Curry</i> (Dal) For Onam Sadya

Onam 2020 Special Recipe: Parippu Curry is best enjoyed with steamed rice, ghee

Onam is here and Malayalis around the globe are celebrating their biggest festival with much fun and enthusiasm. Also popular as a harvest festival, it marks the beginning of the Malayalam year- Kolla Varsham. Onam is marked annually for 10 days with fanfare and numerous festivities like vallam kali (boat race), pookkalam (flower rangoli), kummattikali (mask dance) and more. This year, Onam celebration commenced on August 22 and will conclude with Thiruvonam (Sacred Onam Day) on 2nd September.





One of the major highlights of the festival is the Onam Sadya or Onasadya - an indulgent spread served on a banana leaf. Sadya, which literally means 'banquet', includes an elaborated 9-course vegetarian meal of lentils, chutney, pickles, curries et al.





We bring you the recipe of Parippu Curry that can help you whip up your very own customised Onam Sadhya at home. For the unversed, Parippu Curry is a Kerala-style dal recipe that holds a constant place in every Sadya spread during the festival. It is made with boiled moong dal, spicy coconut-paste and takes not more than 30 minutes for preparation. Parippu Curry is best enjoyed with steamed rice, ghee and some veg side dishes.

Here's The Recipe For Kerala-Style Parippu Curry:

Ingredients:

Moong dal - Half cup





Turmeric powder - Less than half teaspoon





Salt - as per taste





Water - to boil the dal





For Coconut curry paste

Grated coconut - Half cup





Green chilli - 2/3 (as per taste)





Cumin seeds - half teaspoon





Onion - 1 tablespoon (optional)





Water - to blend





For tadka

Coconut oil/ghee - 1 tablespoon





Mustard Seeds - 1 teaspoon





Curry leaves - 8-10





Red chilli - 2





Onion/shallots - 2 tablespoon (thin slices)





Method:

Step 1. Clean the dal and pressure cook it with turmeric powder, salt and water. Wait until 5-6 whistles.





Step 2. Let the heat release completely and whisk it to become a smooth paste. Add some more salt if needed. Keep it aside.





Step 3. Take a blender and add grated coconut, green chilli, cumin seeds, onion (optional) and water to it. Blend everything into a smooth paste.





Step 4. Now, pour the boiled dal and the coconut paste in a kadhai and let them boil together on a medium flame (for 6-10 minutes).





Step 5. Meanwhile, prepare the tadka. Add coconut oil/ghee, mustard seeds, red chilli and curry leaves to a pan and temper. Add onions to it and fry till its golden in colour.





Step 6. Pour the tadka to the dal-coconut curry and a humble bowl of parippu curry is ready to be served.





