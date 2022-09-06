Onam celebrations are in full swing. This year, they began on August 30 and will go on till September 8. It is a 10-day long harvest festival and also marks the homecoming of the great king Mahabali. Malayalis celebrate this festival with great fervour by offering prayers, making rangolis, participating in boat races and cooking a traditional feast called Sadhya. It consists of various traditional vegetarian dishes, pickles and desserts that are served on a banana leaf. And one such food item that is a staple in every Sadhya feast is the classic payasam - a south-Indian favourite dessert, a version of kheer. So, if you want to make this festival even more special, here we bring you a mouth-watering paal payasam recipe that is sure to leave you drooling!





Also read: Onam 2022: 10 Best Onam Recipes | Onam Sadhya Recipes And Special Dishes





This payasam recipe requires only a handful of ingredients and is super easy to make. Rice and milk are cooked with cardamom powder and sugar and then topped with cashew nuts and raisins. It is creamy, rich and oh-so delicious! Make this yummy dessert for your loved ones and we're sure you'll love it as much as we do. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the recipe:

Paal Payasam Recipe: How To Make Paal Payasam

To begin with the recipe, first, wash and soak the rice for half an hour. Cook the rice in milk until soft. Add cardamom powder, sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Next, heat ghee in a pan and add the cashew nuts. When the cashew nuts are slightly golden, add the raisins and saute for a minute. Pour on the rice mixture and serve warm. Paal payasam is ready!







For the complete recipe of paal payasam, click here.











For more payasam recipes, click here.











So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.











Happy Onam 2022!









