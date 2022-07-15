The tradition of eating food on banana leaves is nothing new. You must have noticed many authentic south Indian restaurants serving food on banana leaves. Ever wondered why? Well, that's because eating food on banana leaves is considered as a healthy and auspicious practice. Besides, banana leaves are rich in antioxidants called polyphenols which are also found in green tea and some leafy vegetables. These antioxidants are said to prevent a myriad of diseases. Keeping this in mind, here we bring you some easy recipes that constitute an authentic south Indian meal. So, be ready to impress your family with this scrumptious thali recipe this weekend. Take a look.





Here're 5 South Indian Recipes To Put Together A South Indian Thali:

Bele Saaru (South Indian Dal)

Bele stands for dal and saaru means soup. This recipe is basically a dal-based clear soup made in Karnataka, especially in Udupi region. Much like rasam, it has a liquid-y consistency and can be consumed as is. To prepare this, all you need to do is boil dal with tomato, ginger et al and add a tadka of mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves and more. That's all. Click here for the complete recipe.

Sambar

Talk of South Indian food and it's incomplete without the mention of the quintessential sambar. A classic south Indian vegetarian stew, made of pulses and vegetables, sambar is perhaps one of the most comforting dishes in this cuisine. Click here for the recipe of sambar.

Cabbage Poriyal

Poriyal is generally made out of mashed vegetables, urad dal, and onions. You can literally make poriyal in so many ways. For example, potato poriyal, vazakai poriyal, muttakos poriyal and whatnot! Here we bring you a cabbage poriyal recipe that takes only 20 mins to get ready. Find the complete recipe of cabbage poriyal here.

Lemon Rice

Here we bring you another easy recipe. Lemon rice is certainly one of those dishes that is full of flavours! The best part about this dish is that you can make it in just 20 minutes. All you need to prepare this recipe is boiled rice, lemon juice, peanuts and some south Indian spices like curry leaves, mustard seeds and more. Find the complete recipe for lemon rice here.

Semiya Payasam

No thali is ever complete without desserts. So, here we bring you a super creamy, delicious and indulgent South Indian dessert which is also very easy and quick to prepare. Vermicelli sauteed golden in ghee, topped with cashews and raisins and simmered with milk. Click here for the complete recipe of semiya payasam.





Add rice papad, raita and some salad alongside and your south Indian banana leaf thali is ready to be savoured! Try it out and let us know how everyone liked it!



