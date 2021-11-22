Rice is a mainstay in almost every Indian home. They are easy to cook and versatile in taste. You can add any vegetable, masala or meat to rice or pair it with dal or sabzi - it will instantly become a wholesome meal! And the best part about making a rice dish is that you can quickly whip it up in one pot. However, certain rice dishes do require some ingredients to be cooked separately. For instance, chicken rice - in this dish, we usually cook chicken with masalas separately and then mix it in rice to complete it. However, if you want to make this lengthy cooking process short, here we bring you a recipe to make chicken rice in one pot!





This recipe is easy and quick to make. All you need to do is first mix chicken with masalas, then add chicken stock with it to cook rice. This recipe requires minimum ingredients, minimum effort and maximum taste! You can quickly make this dish for any party or occasion or when you want to have something comforting yet indulgent. As this rice will take around half an hour to cook, you can prepare a raita side by side with it. The raita will help to balance the spice in the rice.

So, without further ado, let us check out the recipe of one-pot chicken rice.

How To Make One-Pot Chicken Rice | Easy One-Pot Chicken Rice

To make this dish, first, take chicken pieces and cook them with red chilli, pepper and salt till golden and crisp. Once done, take it out. In the same pot, add washed rice and mix it with red chilli, coriander powder, turmeric powder, salt and pepper. Once it is roasted, add chicken stock for the rice to cook. From the top, throw in the chicken pieces. Cover this and let it cook till the rice boils. Once it is done, garnish it with lemon, coriander leaves and mix again. Serve it in a bowl and enjoy!





Make this yummy recipe in a jiffy, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!