Indian food has inevitably been part of our daily diets. Sometimes, we fail to realise that our simple homemade food can actually be quite healthy. Believe it or not, even influencers on social media are slowly realising this and incorporating dishes inspired by Indian cuisine into their fitness regimes. Recently, for instance, fitness expert Tom Mills shared a recipe for 'chicken rice' on his handle. "Chicken & rice - the ultimate bodybuilding staple, the best one of all time," he wrote in the caption of the video. Desi foodies were quick to point out that the dish, in fact, was none other than our humble Khichdi! Take a look at the full video here:

The video was shared on Instagram by the fitness influencer's official handle @tmlifting. Tom Mills regularly shares advice on fitness, how to eat right and what workouts to follow. In this particular clip, he shared a recipe for what he called 'the greatest chicken and rice recipe' of all time and 'a bodybuilding staple'. First, he cooked the rice with some seasonings including salt, pepper, garlic powder, and turmeric. Then, he added chicken breast, bell peppers and some sriracha mayo to the dish. He said that this chicken rice dish would pack 56 grams of protein and 650 calories!





(Also Read: Viral: Foreigner Making Delicious Sambhar Rice Impresses The Internet)

Chicken rice is a great way to stock up on protein without loading up on calories.

The chicken rice recipe video quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 360k views and 12.3k likes. People shared their comments in huge numbers too. Some people actually enjoyed this creation and weren't aware of it. "Looks so good, definitely have to try," wrote one user while another said, "Had to save the one, love these we need more!" Other desi Indian foodies felt that this dish was quite similar to the Indian khichdi. "Indians have been eating it since ages..it's called Khichdi," wrote one user. Another likened it to the Biryani too!





What did you think of the interesting Khichdi recipe shared by the fitness influencer? Do you think it was like Indian khichdi or was it different? Tell us in the comments.