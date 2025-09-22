If you thought potato salad was a Western concept, think again. Nepal has its own version, and it is tangy, creamy, spicy and absolutely addictive. Meet Chukauni, a traditional potato and yoghurt salad from the hilly regions of western Nepal. It is the kind of dish that looks simple but surprises you with bold flavours and comforting textures. Made with boiled potatoes, thick curd, mustard oil and a tempering of fenugreek seeds, Chukauni is now gaining popularity beyond Nepal. Food bloggers, home cooks and even Indian creators are trying their hand at this easy, no-fuss recipe that works as a side dish, snack or even a light meal.





So, what makes Chukauni so special? Why is it trending now? And how do you make it at home? Let us dive into the story, the recipe and the cultural roots of this Nepali favourite.

What Is Chukauni? The Traditional Nepali Potato Salad

Chukauni is a potato and yoghurt-based salad that originates from Palpa, a scenic district in western Nepal. It is traditionally served as a side dish with beaten rice (chiura), bara (lentil fritters), or even with rice and roti.

Unlike Western potato salads that rely on mayonnaise, Chukauni uses curd as its base, giving it a lighter, tangier flavour. The dish is elevated with a tadka (tempering) of mustard oil, fenugreek seeds, turmeric and green chillies, which adds depth and aroma.





It is vegetarian, gluten-free and incredibly versatile. Some versions even include onions, garlic, sesame powder or lemon juice for added punch. This variety has helped Chukauni remain relevant in modern kitchens while retaining its authenticity.





What Makes Palpali Chukauni So Unique?

The beauty of Chukauni lies in its simple ingredients and bold flavours. Here is what goes into a classic version:

Boiled potatoes (preferably waxy varieties like red or new potatoes)

Thick curd (full-fat or homemade works best)

Mustard oil (for its pungent, earthy flavour)

Fenugreek seeds (for tempering)

Turmeric (adds colour and warmth)

Green chillies (for heat)

Salt and lemon juice (to balance flavours)

Optional: chopped onions, coriander, cumin powder, sesame seed powder [3]

The tempering is key. It transforms the dish from bland to bold in seconds, giving Chukauni its signature taste.

Step-By-Step Recipe: How To Make Chukauni (Dahi Aloo Nepali Style)

Ingredients:

3-4 medium potatoes, boiled and cubed

1 cup thick curd

1 tbsp mustard oil

Half tsp fenugreek seeds

1/4 tsp turmeric

1-2 green chillies, chopped

Salt to taste

Juice of half a lemon

Optional: chopped onions, coriander leaves

Method:

Boil potatoes until tender but firm. Cool and cube them.

In a bowl, whisk curd until smooth. Add salt and lemon juice.

Mix in the potatoes, onions and coriander.

Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add fenugreek seeds and let them splutter.

Add turmeric and green chillies. Pour this tempering over the curd-potato mix.

Stir gently and serve chilled or at room temperature.

Pro tip: Always use fresh curd and avoid overcooking the potatoes. The texture matters.





Once you have mastered the recipe, it helps to understand why Chukauni is considered more than just a dish in Nepal.





Cultural Significance Of Palpali Chukauni In Nepali Cuisine:

Chukauni is more than just a dish; it is part of Nepal's cultural fabric. In Palpa and other western hill regions, it is often prepared during family gatherings, local festivals, and community feasts. Traditionally, it is served with chiura (flattened rice) during mid-day meals, especially when guests arrive unexpectedly. Its quick preparation and refreshing taste make it a symbol of Nepali hospitality.





For many families, Chukauni is also a nostalgic food, reminding them of home-cooked meals in the hills. What started as a humble side dish has now become a culinary ambassador, showcasing how Nepali cuisine balances simplicity with bold, memorable flavours.

Why Everyone Is Talking About Nepali Dahi Aloo (Chukauni)?

Chukauni is catching attention far beyond Nepal, and for good reason. It is easy to make, requiring only boiling, mixing and tempering, yet it delivers layers of flavour that feel both familiar and new. The dish is light, probiotic-rich and versatile, making it a smart choice for health-conscious eaters. At the same time, it is indulgent enough to satisfy cravings for something creamy and spicy.





For food lovers across South Asia and beyond, Chukauni resonates because it blends the comfort of dahi aloo, the zing of tadka raita and the heartiness of a potato salad. Its photogenic look, with creamy curd and golden tempering, makes it visually appealing, and its adaptability means creators are experimenting with it in wraps, sandwiches, and even alongside grilled meats.





In short, Chukauni has moved from being a regional favourite to a dish with global appeal: simple, soulful and endlessly customisable.

Popular Variations Of Chukauni: From Sesame To Egg Versions

Every Nepali household has its own version of Chukauni. Here are some popular tweaks:

Egg Chukauni: Add chopped boiled eggs for extra protein.

Add chopped boiled eggs for extra protein. Sesame Chukauni: Mix in roasted sesame powder for nuttiness.

Mix in roasted sesame powder for nuttiness. Spicy Chukauni: Use red chilli powder or Thai chillies for heat.

Use red chilli powder or Thai chillies for heat. Vegan Chukauni: Replace curd with plant-based yoghurt.

You can also adjust the consistency, making it thick like a salad or thin like a raita. This flexibility ensures that Chukauni can be adapted to suit different tastes and occasions.





Tips For Making The Perfect Nepali Potato Salad At Home:

While Chukauni is easy to make, a few small tricks can take it from good to unforgettable:

Use slightly warm mustard oil for the tempering. The aroma will be deeper and more inviting.

Do not overboil the potatoes; they should hold shape after mixing.

Strain watery curd before using. Thick, creamy curd is the backbone of the dish.

Chill before serving if you want a refreshing summer snack, or serve at room temperature for a more comforting feel.

Adjust spice levels to your preference, mild for a soothing version, fiery for the adventurous eater.

With these adjustments, you can bring out the best flavours while keeping the dish authentic.





How To Serve Chukauni With Chiura, Dal-Bhaat Or Roti?

Chukauni is incredibly flexible when it comes to serving:

With chiura (beaten rice/poha) for a traditional Nepali meal

As a side dish with dal-bhaat (lentils and rice)

With roti or paratha for a fusion twist

As a topping for open-faced toast

Inside a wrap or sandwich for lunch on the go

It is also a great addition to festive spreads or potluck menus. The pairing options are endless, which is one reason why this humble dish has found new audiences worldwide.

Can You Store Chukauni? Make-Ahead And Leftover Tips

Chukauni tastes best when fresh, but it can be stored for later too. Keep it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. The curd may release some water, so give it a gentle stir before serving.





If you are meal-prepping, you can boil the potatoes in advance and refrigerate them separately. Mix with the curd and tempering just before serving to preserve the freshness and texture.





For gatherings, you can make Chukauni a few hours ahead of time. Its flavours often deepen as it rests, making it even more enjoyable.





Health Benefits Of Chukauni: A Light And Gut-Friendly Dish

Chukauni is not just tasty, it is also good for you:

Curd is rich in probiotics, calcium and protein

Potatoes provide fibre, potassium and energy

Mustard oil contains omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants

Fenugreek seeds aid digestion and blood sugar control

It is a light, gut-friendly dish that fits into most diets. Just watch the oil and salt if you are on a restricted plan.

Why Chukauni Deserves A Spot On Your Table?

Chukauni is the kind of dish that proves simplicity can be delicious. With just a few ingredients and a quick tempering, you get a salad that is creamy, spicy, tangy and deeply satisfying.

Whether you are trying it for the first time or adding your own twist, Chukauni deserves a spot on your table. It is not just a recipe; it is a taste of Nepal's culinary soul.