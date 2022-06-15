With half the year almost over, we all look back to the incomplete New Year's resolutions piling up. Getting fit is a goal that almost everybody shares! And over the months, our fitness goals may have been pushed to the back burner. Some want to lose weight, while others want to gain muscles. But the key to achieving almost any fitness goal is to follow a balanced diet. That's it! All you need to do is stick to healthy eating habits and by the end of the year, you may just reach your desired goals. To induce healthy eating habits, we have listed the recipes for some delicious potato salads you can add to your diet.





5 Easy Potato Salad Recipes You Must Try:

1. Potato And Yoghurt Salad







Yoghurt lovers shall love to eat this refreshing salad! Boiled potatoes are bathed in thick yoghurt and given a tasty tadka of cumin seeds, then spring onions and pineapples are also added to give the salad a sweet and crunchy twist.











Click here for the full recipe for Potato And Yoghurt Salad.





2. BBQ Potato Salad







In this scrumptious salad, boiled baby potatoes are accompanied by gherkins and capers to give a sweet and sour taste to the potatoes. The salad is bathed in an earthy and delicious dressing made from barbecue sauce and mayonnaise.







Click here for the full recipe for BBQ Potato Salad.

3. Creamy Potato Salad







As the name suggests, this salad is all things creamy! A dressing of mayonnaise and cream has been created to give the potato the signature creaminess of the salad. This salad is super easy to make and it tastes very delicious!











Click here for the full recipe for Creamy Potato Salad.





4. Egg And Potato Salad







With the nutrition of eggs, this high-protein salad has boiled eggs, boiled potatoes, gherkins, parsley and chives. This creamy salad is bathed in mayonnaise and seasoned with salt and pepper.











Click here for the full recipe for Egg And Potato Salad.











5. Classic Potato Salad











This classic potato salad is often seen to be part of buffets as a side dish, but now that you have the recipe, you can easily enjoy it at home too! Baked potatoes, onions, mustard seeds and yoghurt make for this refreshing and tasty salad.











Click here for the full recipe for Classic Potato Salad.

Try out these potato salads and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!









