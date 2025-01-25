Are you someone who simply cannot have a meal without raita? Do you find yourself craving it every now and then (even during winter)? If so, you are most likely a raita enthusiast. You've probably tried several raita recipes and even encouraged others to try them. From cucumber raita and beetroot raita to vegetable raita and more - your list must be endless. But have you ever tried Nepali-style raita? Yes, you read that right. This unique raita features a blend of fruits and vegetables combined with spices that will surely tantalise your taste buds. The recipe for this refreshing raita was shared by the Instagram page @mygardenofrecipes.

What Makes Nepali-Style Raita So Great?

Nepali-style raita offers a distinct flavour, making it one-of-a-kind. It features roasted cumin powder and mustard, both of which add an interesting element to the raita. Easy to prepare, packed with flavours and nutrition - what's not to love about it? It will provide a pleasant change from your regular raita recipes.

Is Nepali-Style Raita Healthy?

Absolutely! Raita by itself is quite healthy, as it is rich in protein. The addition of fruits and vegetables like cucumber, onions, and tomatoes further enhances the nutrition of the raita. Overall, this raita offers a perfect balance of protein and fibre and will make a wonderful addition to your weight-loss diet.

What Pairs Well With Nepali-Style Raita?

Nepali-style raita pairs well with just about anything. Whether you feel like having it with dal-sabzi or dal-chawal, it complements both beautifully. You can even pair it with pulao or khichdi, or enjoy it on its own.

How To Make Nepali-Style Raita At Home | Nepali-Style Raita Recipe

To begin, add curd and some water to a bowl. Mix well.

Add finely chopped cucumber, onion, tomato, green chillies, salt, roasted cumin powder, and fresh coriander. Give it a good mix.

For the tadka, heat mustard oil in a small pan and add mustard seeds, methi dana, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, and haldi.

Once the seeds start to crackle, switch off the flame.

Pour the tadka over the curd mixture and mix well.

Your Nepali-style raita is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete video below:

Try making this Nepali-style raita for your next meal and enjoy a delicious way to boost your nutrient intake!