Pancakes are universally loved for their fluffy texture and endless topping possibilities. But what if we told you that you could infuse them with a touch of Indian flavours to take your breakfast game to a whole new level? Indian-style pancakes offer a delightful fusion of traditional ingredients and aromatic spices that will cater to your taste buds and transport you to the bustling streets of India. In Indian cuisine, versatility is key, and pancakes are no exception. From savoury to sweet, there's a pancake recipe to suit every palate and occasion. Whether you're craving a spicy kick or a comforting treat, these Indian-inspired pancake recipes will surely add a delicious twist to your breakfast repertoire.





This Pancake Day 2024 (February 13), let's explore seven creative ways to make pancakes Indian-style, bringing the rich flavours of India to your breakfast table.

Here Are 7 Indian Pancake Recipes:

1. Masala Pancakes:

Infuse your pancake batter with the aromatic spices of masala chai. Add a pinch of ground cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger to your pancake mix for a warm and comforting flavour reminiscent of India's palate for masala food.

2. Coconut and Jaggery Pancakes:

For a taste of South India, incorporate grated coconut and jaggery (a traditional Indian sweetener) into your pancake batter. The combination of sweet jaggery and nutty coconut will transport you to the sun-kissed beaches of Kerala.

3. Spicy Potato Pancakes:

Give your pancakes a savoury twist by adding mashed potatoes seasoned with veggies like carrots and capsicum along with spices to the batter. These spicy potato pancakes are perfect for a hearty breakfast or brunch, offering a satisfying blend of flavours and textures. Click here for the recipe.

4. Paneer and Spinach Pancakes:

Indulge in the creamy goodness of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) and the earthy flavour of spinach with these delightful pancakes. Simply mix crumbled paneer and finely chopped spinach into the batter for a protein-packed and nutritious breakfast option.





5. Mango Lassi Pancakes:

Take inspiration from India's beloved yoghurt-based drink, mango lassi, and create pancakes infused with the sweet and tangy flavours of mango. Blend ripe mangoes with yoghurt and a hint of cardamom, then fold the mixture into your pancake batter for a tropical twist.

6. Ghee Roast Pancakes:

Embrace the rich and buttery flavour of ghee (clarified butter) with ghee roast pancakes. Simply drizzle melted ghee over your pancakes as they cook for a golden brown finish and irresistible aroma that will awaken your senses.

Indulge your sweet tooth with these decadent pancakes inspired by India's iconic dessert, gulab jamun. Fold pieces of gulab jamun (deep-fried milk dumplings soaked in sugar syrup) into your pancake batter for a luxurious treat that's sure to satisfy your cravings.





Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, there's a pancake recipe to suit every taste bud and occasion. So, gather your ingredients and get ready to savour the irresistible flavours of Indian-inspired pancakes!