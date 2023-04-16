When it comes to new and innovative recipes, we food lovers are always on the lookout. In Indian cuisine, especially, there are a plethora of recipes that are yet to tingle our tastebuds. Take, for instance. While the ingredient is so versatile and ubiquitous, there are some amazing varieties of paneer recipes that we are yet to try. Paneer methi malai is one such dish that will make for a light and creamy addition to your usual dinner spread. But what is this dish about and how can you make it? Here's all you need to know.

What Is Paneer Methi Malai?

Paneer methi malai is a creamy gravy dish from Indian cuisine. It is somewhat a spinoff from the classic Methi matar malai which is popular in Mughlai cuisine. Cubes of paneer are cooked in a flavourful curry that is luscious and divine. The gravy tastes best when paired with Indian flatbreads, including roti, paratha or naan.





What Are The Ingredients Of Paneer Methi Malai?

The ingredients of paneer methi malai are quite similar to methi matar malai - the primary difference being the use of cottage cheese cubes in place of shelled peas. Key ingredients of paneer methi malai include butter, cream, onion, kasuri methi, and cashew nuts. You can also use fresh methi leaves instead of kasuri methi. Further, the addition of melon seeds or magaz will make this gravy taste even nuttier and thicker.

How To Make Paneer Methi Malai | Easy Paneer Methi Malai Recipe

Paneer methi malai is a recipe that even beginners can ace. This humble dish requires ingredients that are easily available in the kitchen. This wholesome recipe is so lavish and creamy that it will soon become your go-to dish. Remember to follow all the steps correctly and you will get delicious results, guaranteed. In a pan, heat kaju, melon seeds and chopped onion together. Once these ingredients start to brown, remove them from the heat. Let it cool and then grind it to a smooth paste. Take another pan and melt some butter in it. Add ginger-garlic paste, dry kasuri methi, chopped green chilli and the cashew paste from the previous step. Let all the ingredients cook for a couple of minutes, then add water or milk to dilute the gravy. Add paneer cubes and cream and cook on medium-low heat.

Once it starts to boil, turn off the heat. Garnish with chopped ginger and serve hot with bread of choice.

Click here for the full step-by-step recipe for paneer methi malai.