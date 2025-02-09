Soft and fluffy - that's exactly how we like our kulcha. This beloved Indian bread is typically plain and enjoyed with a wide variety of curries. Sure, the combination is great, but imagine if you could add some more flavour to your kulcha? Wouldn't that be simply amazing? Meet Paneer Thecha Kulcha: This unique kulcha features thecha - a spicy condiment from Maharashtra. Not only this, but it also has lots of paneer and cheese. It is spicy, cheesy, and all things flavourful. Once you try it out, you are sure to become an instant fan. Try it out, or else you'll regret it later!

What Makes Paneer Thecha Kulcha A Must-Try?

Paneer thecha kulcha gives an interesting twist to the regular kulcha. To make it, kulcha is topped with spicy thecha, paneer, and lots of cheese. The result is a lip-smacking kulcha that you can savour as an evening snack or even serve at a dinner party. Ready in under 15 minutes, it's perfect for times when you want to whip up something tasty without spending much time in the kitchen.

What To Serve With Paneer Thecha Kulcha?

Paneer thecha kulcha tastes good on its own. However, if you feel like pairing it with an accompaniment, opt for classic pudina (mint) chutney. If you have a low tolerance for spice, consider pairing the kulcha with a sweeter chutney.

How To Make Paneer Thecha Kulcha | Paneer Thecha Kulcha Recipe

The recipe for this was shared by MasterChef Kriti Kaur Dhiman on her Instagram page. Here are the steps you need to follow:

1. Prepare Thecha

Heat oil in a pan and add green chillies, garlic cloves, coriander leaves, and cumin seeds. Saute well.

2. Crush Everything Well

Once done, transfer to a silbata and add peanuts and salt. Crush until everything is well combined.

3. Assemble

Heat butter in a pan and place the kulcha in it. Spread the prepared thecha over the kulcha and top it with grated cheese and paneer.

4. Cook And Serve

Now, cover the pan with a lid and let the kulcha cook for a few minutes or until the cheese and paneer become soft. Serve hot and enjoy!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this paneer thecha kulcha at home and impress your family with your culinary skills.