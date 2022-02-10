Tandoori dishes have always ranked high on the popularity charts when it comes to food preferences of Indians. From roadside eateries to high-end restaurants, tandoori foods can be found everywhere in the country. The earthy taste, smoky flavour, heavenly aroma and roasted pieces of fish or meat in sizzling butter and, of course, plenty of lemon — it's heavenly. To satiate your tastebuds, chef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared an easy-to-make tandoori fish recipe. She shared a video, and, believe us, chef Bhadouria's tandoori fish tikka is sure to tantalise your tastebuds.





Here's how you can make chef Pankaj Bhadouria's version of tandoori fish tikka:





Ingredients:





1) Fillet fish - 1





2) Salt to taste





3) Lemon juice





4) Oil – 1 tablespoon





5) Kashmiri red chilli powder – ½ tablespoon





6) Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tablespoon





7) Cumin powder – ½ tablespoon





8) Kasuri methi





9) Garam masala powder – ½ tablespoon





10) White pepper powder – ½ tablespoon





11) ¼ cup hung curd





12) Oil to fry





How to make tandoori fish tikka?





1) First, take the fish fillet and cut it into pieces. Now, sprinkle some salt on the pieces and add lemon juice. Keep them aside.





2) Take a separate bowl and mix all the spices mentioned in the above list, including oil, Kashmiri red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, kasuri methi (dried fenugreek), garam masala and white pepper powder followed by some hung curd. Blend it all well and your marinade is ready.

3) Now, coat all the pieces of the fish with the marinade. Shallow fry the pieces and your tandoori fish tikka is ready.





Take a look at the video here:

So, if Chef Pankaj Bhadouria's recipes have got you craving, head to your kitchen and rustle up something soon.