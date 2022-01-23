Dosa has many reasons to be one of the most preferred breakfast orders in restaurants all over the country. The crispy, paper-thin desi crepe, generously stuffed with a flavourful potato mix served with sambar and coconut chutney - that's a plate of irresistible dosa for you right there! A firm favourite South Indian delight, dosa has long back traversed the borders of the state and has become a country-wide obsession now. An obsession that we not only enjoy in restaurants but regularly prepare at home too. Mention 'Dosa' on the dinner table and watch everyone rejoice with excitement! However, this excitement soon meets with disappointment as the batter for the homemade dosa needs time to ferment. Well, if you've ever encountered situations like these, fret not! We bring for you an instant dosa recipe that can be made with none other than bread! Yes, you can make instant dosa in 5 mins with bread. MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared her recipe on Instagram and we are all smiles. Take a look.

Instant Dosa Recipe: How To Make Instant Dosa:

(Also read: Lauki Dosa, Sprouts Dosa And More: 5 Instant Dosa Recipes For A Delicious South Indian Spread)





In the video, Chef Pankaj explains how you can make delicious and crispy dosa with a batter made of bread, rice flour, semolina, and some curd. Eliminate the waiting process and have the perfect dosa batter waiting for you in a matter of minutes. Chef Pankaj starts the preparation of the batter by roughly chopping white bread and mixing it in a blender with rice flour, semolina, curd, and some water. A quick blend of the items will leave you with the instant dosa batter that is of the perfect consistency. Chef Pankaj also shares her recipe for the flavourful potato masala.





Not just bread, there are many other interesting dosa recipes that let you experiment with the dish, they are easy, healthy, and quick along with being delicious. Here is a list for you to check.





Well, thanks to chef Pankaj, this quick and easy South-Indian meal is sorted! Will you be trying it soon? Let us know in the comments below.