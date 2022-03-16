For all of you who have gone out of your hometown and made a living in a different city, you are well aware of the struggle. You go to a new city and spend half of your time learning the names of the roads, landmarks, local slang, and food items for the first couple of years. And only when you have perfected each one of these can you truly call yourself a resident of the city. Parineeti Chopra is caught in a similar messy situation regarding a food item and is asking for help from her fans and followers.





(Also read: Parineeti Chopra's Hilarious Meme On Last Momo Piece Is Too Relatable)





Parineeti, who is a true-blue Punjabi girl at heart, has been living in Mumbai for the past many years. Being a resident of Mumbai means enjoying all the delicious food that the city has to offer. Bun Maska, dabeli, kothimbir vadi, and the list could go on. Poha is another breakfast favourite of the city and can be found being sold in every nook and cranny of Mumbai, and Parineeti's concern is just this dish! Parineeti put up a poll on her Instagram story asking what the right way to pronounce 'poha' is. If you have lived in Maharashtra or have Marathi friends, you might know that the dish is pronounced in different ways. Some like to call it 'poha' while others call it 'pohe' and Parineeti wants to settle this debate once and for all.

Parineeti Chopra's poll about Poha

(Also read: Parineeti Chopra Reveals Favourite Food, Pizza Topping And More On Instagram AMA)





Parineeti Chopra is an ardent foodie and there is no doubt about that. The actor has time and again proved her love for everything desi and isn't shy to show off her foodie side to her fans. She is often seen raving about Punjabi food on her social media profiles. And it was only natural for her to treat her team with the best aloo tikkis when they were in Ambala, her hometown. Take a look at the mouthwatering tikkis from Parineeti's hometown here.





Coming back to the Poha debate, did you know that it is also called chewra, chira, chivda along with poha in different parts of the country? Do you have any other names for it? Let us know in the comments below.