Bollywood couple Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa recently tied the knot in a heart-warming ceremony with close friends and family. The love birds sealed the deal after almost a decade of being together and it was one of the most adorable and dreamy weddings that we have witnessed recently. Since then, the couple has been sharing snippets of their crazy and cute married life on social media platforms. Most recently, Patralekhaa celebrated her 33rd birthday on the 21st of February and the celebration was adorned with fabulous cakes and Rajkumar Rao beside her. Patralekhaa posted her birthday treats and they look every bit gorgeous as herself.





The first picture is of a fabulous chocolate cake that Patralekhaa can be seen happily cutting into. It is loaded with chocolate barks and looks heavenly. Although this cake screams indulgence, it is the second picture that has our hearts. The second picture shows the newlywed couple praying on their knees with their eyes closed as an utterly decadent cake waits for them. The cake kept on the table looks like a dream, it is a delicious chocolate cake with a loaded strawberry topping; the contrast of the chocolate and the fruit makes it a sight to behold. Take a look at both the pictures here:

On the work front, we last saw Patralekhaa in the gangster-thriller web series 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' that is streaming on ZEE5. Next, we will be seeing Patralekha on the silver screen for Pyaar Ka Punchnama's director Luv Ranjan's next project called 'Wild Wild Punjab'. Patralekhaa will be starring opposite actors Sunny Singh and Varun Sharma in lead roles.