It is a well-known fact that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a foodie. Her love for food has even inspired the actress to open up a restaurant in New York. But did you know the actress has some very distinct tastes when it comes to some childhood favorites? Well, we know this because the actress shared a video on Instagram on the occasion of her The White Tiger co-star, Rajkummar Rao's birthday. In the video shared on Instagram Stories, Rajkummar is seen asking Priyanka if she likes Hajmola, the digestive candy, and what flavor she prefers. Priyanka, who is laughing uncontrollably said that she does, in fact, like Hajmola and revealed that her favorite flavors are Albela Aam and Chulbuli Imli.





That's not all. Rajkummar Rao further asks her if she likes paan. To this, a giggling Priyanka says, “I like Paan Pasand more than paan.” Along with the video, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Happy birthday Raj! Here's to more chulbule moments with you.”

The co-stars can be seen giggling while discussing priyankas favourite hajmola flavours

Speaking of Priyanka's restaurant in New York, we are happy to report that it has received positive reviews from some celebrity guests who visited it. The Indian restaurant named Sonawas raved about on social media by the likes of actress Mindy Kaling, journalist Tom Nichols, and filmmaker and theatre personality Lola James Kelly, among others.

Lola devoured Mumbai's iconic vada pav and hari mirchi at Sona during her visit. That's not all. She also treated herself to some corn bhel, chaat, and other street food-inspired dishes. Sharing images, she wrote, "No surprise Sona New York is exceptional. Priyanka Chopra does not miss!"

Priyanka enjoyed this delicious looking dosa when in her restaurant

Mindy Kaling, too, has some recommendations to try at the restaurant. On Instagram Stories, she said, "Had the most amazing meal at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona New York. Get the cashew chicken meatballs, the Goan fish curry, and the gruyere dosa! Perfection."

So, what does Priyanka Chopra like to eat at her restaurant? Well, when she did visit the eatery, she ate some pakoras and prawns. She also indulges in dosa paired with red and white chutneys.





Priyanka Chopra Jonas has to be our favorite foodie. Tell us what you think of her food choices.