Garlic adds a distinct flavour to almost any dish, but peeling it can often be a time-consuming and tedious task. For some, the process is frustrating enough to avoid using garlic altogether. While several unique garlic-peeling hacks frequently go viral online, they do not always deliver the desired results. Celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared a simple technique that can help you peel garlic in just a few minutes.

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In a video shared on Facebook, the chef demonstrated an easy trick for peeling garlic. According to her, all you need to do is trim off the top of the garlic cloves, wrap them in cling film and microwave them for 20 seconds. Allow them to cool slightly before handling. Once cooled, gently squeeze the cloves and the skins will slip off with ease.

Watch the video here:







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What If You Don't Have A Microwave?

While this method is incredibly convenient, not everyone has access to a microwave. In that case, you can soak garlic cloves in a bowl of hot water for 10 to 15 minutes. The heat helps soften the skins, making them easier to remove with a gentle rub.

How To Store Peeled Garlic

If you want to save time in the kitchen, consider peeling garlic in larger batches and storing it for later use. Dry the peeled cloves thoroughly before transferring them to an airtight glass or plastic container. Store the container in the refrigerator and use the garlic as needed in your favourite recipes.





Make sure the lid is tightly sealed to help maintain freshness. When stored properly, peeled garlic can stay fresh for up to one to two weeks while retaining its flavour.