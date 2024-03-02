Do you prefer having paneer with rice than roti? Then this recipe is for you. But this is not the usual paneer-rice combo we will introduce; it comes with a fiery kick that makes it hard to resist. In fact, you'll salivate at my just looking at it. Indulge in the delightful flavours of Peri Peri Paneer Rice, a dish that will fill your senses with warmth and satisfaction. This delectable paneer recipe was shared on the YouTube channel 'Anyone Can Cook with Dr Alisha' and can be whipped up in just 15-20 minutes, making it a perfect choice for busy weeknights or lazy weekends.

To begin, you have the option of using store-bought peri peri masala or creating your own homemade blend for that extra touch of freshness and flavour. Opting for homemade masala? Great choice!

What is peri peri masala powder made of?

For homemade peri peri masala, simply combine Kashmiri red chilli powder, regular chilli powder, chilli flakes, garlic powder, ginger powder, onion powder, amchoor powder, black salt, oregano, salt, and sugar. Blend these aromatic spices together to create a vibrant peri peri masala that can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2-3 weeks.

Now that you have your peri peri masala ready (store-bought or homemade), let's get started with creating the tempting peri peri paneer rice bowl.

How To Make Peri Peri Paneer Rice I Peri Peri Paneer Rice Bowl Recipe

Marinate the paneer: Once you have your peri peri masala ready, it's time to prepare the star of the dish - the paneer. Cut paneer into cubes, and marinate them with a mixture of peri peri masala, salt, ginger-garlic paste, and a splash of lemon juice. Allow the paneer to soak in all the flavourful goodness while you move on to the next step.





Cook herbed rice: Now, let's cook up some herbed rice to serve as the perfect base for our peri peri paneer. Heat a combination of butter and oil in a pan, add chopped garlic, and season with oregano and red chilli flakes. Toss in the boiled rice, sprinkle some salt and black pepper powder, and stir until the rice is well coated with the aromatic flavours.





Saute vegetables: While the rice is simmering, saute some vibrant veggies like blanched mushrooms, broccoli, and capsicum with a medley of herbs and a pinch of salt. These colourful veggies add a nutritious and flavourful element to our dish.





Peri Per Sauce: No peri peri dish is complete without the signature peri peri sauce. Melt butter in a pan, add garlic, and roast some maida for a minute to create a roux. Gradually pour in milk and let the sauce simmer for a couple of minutes. Then, add fresh cream or malai along with a generous seasoning of peri peri masala, oregano, chilli flakes, salt, red chilli powder, and a sprinkle of cheese for that creamy richness.





Now, it's time to bring everything together. Roast the marinated paneer cubes in butter until they are golden and fragrant. To assemble the dish, place a generous serving of herbed rice on a large plate, arrange the sauteed veggies on the side, and place the roasted paneer cubes on top. Finally, drizzle the luscious peri peri sauce over the entire bowl, ensuring every bite is infused with flavour and indulgence.





Your Peri Peri Paneer Rice bowl is now ready to be savoured and enjoyed with loved ones. With its vibrant colours, aromatic spices, and irresistible flavours, this dish is sure to become a favourite at your dining table.

Other Creative Twists to Peri Peri Paneer Rice:

Peri Peri Paneer Wrap: Roll up the peri peri paneer, herbed rice, and sauteed veggies in a warm tortilla or flatbread for a delicious and portable meal.





Peri Peri Paneer Salad: Toss together fresh greens, diced paneer, and herbed rice with a drizzle of peri peri sauce for a light and refreshing salad.





Peri Peri Paneer Pizza: Use the peri peri paneer, veggies, and sauce as toppings for a homemade pizza crust for a flavorful twist on classic pizza night.





Peri Peri Paneer Skewers: Thread marinated paneer cubes and veggies onto skewers and grill them for a flavorful and satisfying appetizer or snack.





Peri Peri Paneer Stir-Fry: Stir-fry peri peri paneer, rice, and veggies together in a wok with a splash of peri peri sauce for a quick and easy weeknight dinner option.