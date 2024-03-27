Rich in flavours and succulent textures, paneer tikka is a beloved dish among Indian people. This vegetarian delight holds a special place in Indian cuisine and is made with a tantalizing blend of spices, combined with the creamy goodness of paneer. We love paneer tikka not just for its taste, but also for its versatility and ease of preparation. Typically, it involves marinating cubes of paneer in a mixture of yogurt and spices before grilling or baking them until golden brown. The result is tender paneer cubes bursting with flavor and aroma.





Recently, while giving her take on this delicious recipe, Chef Natasha Gandhi shared a recipe video on how to make pink paneer tikka at home. In the caption, the chef stated that this paneer tikka recipe isn't just "beautiful," but also delicious and makes for an excellent starter dish.

Watch the full video below:

How to Make Pink Paneer Tikka at Home | Easy Pink Paneer Tikka Recipe

To make pink paneer tikka, Chef Natasha Gandhi shared a video on her Instagram handle showing the process. Start by taking a large mixing bowl and combining ghee, hung curd, ginger-garlic paste, kasuri methi, grated cheese, spices (cumin powder, garam masala, amchur powder, coriander powder), and salt. In the same mixture, add beetroot puree for a beautiful pink color and mix all the ingredients well.





Add paneer cubes along with diced onions and diced capsicum to the marinade mixture and mix well so that all the ingredients absorb the flavors of the spices. In a small bowl, heat a piece of coal until red hot and then place the container in the center of the marinated paneer and veggies. Drizzle a little ghee over it and cover it for 10 minutes so that the smoky tandoor-like flavor gets infused into the marinade.





Once done, thread the marinated paneer cubes and veggies onto skewers, repeating the process until all ingredients are used. Now cook the skewered paneer on an open flame for a restaurant-style flavor in your paneer tikka. Make sure to keep flipping it frequently until you see the edges of paneer charred. Dab a little bit of ghee for extra flavor and moisture. And it's done! Serve this pink paneer tikka with coriander mint chutney, slices of onion, green chilies, and fresh lemon juice!





Do you also love paneer tikka as much as we do? Then try these simple recipes today!

1. Haryali Paneer Tikka

Super yummy and green, haryali paneer tikka is a lip-smacking snack made with a combination of curd, roasted gram flour, mint-coriander paste, green chili paste, lemon juice, and spices. Find the full recipe here.

2. Paneer Tikka Masala

If you love dry paneer tikka, then you should definitely combine it with a flavorful curry. Grill the marinated paneer cubes and then add a spicy tomato-based gravy with a few veggies. Find the full recipe here.

3. Dhaba-Style Paneer Tikka

No amount of flavors can do justice to food like dhaba-style paneer tikka could. However, with this easy recipe, you can easily get the earthy, smoky flavors right from the comfort of your home. View the full recipe here.