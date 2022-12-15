Pizza is undoubtedly one of the most popular dishes around the globe. No matter which city or country you're in, you'll easily find a pizza wherever you go. Nothing compares to the comfort of biting into a freshly-baked pizza with a crispy crust, topped with veggies or meat and oodles of cheese. This beloved dish was first invented in Naples, Italy, as a fast and affordable meal for working-class Neapolitans on-the-go. Over the years, it has been made popular by US pizza chains after the Second World War. Today, this Italian staple has become so popular that you'll find a pizza lover in every part of the world. Considering this, here we have curated a list of 7 most popular pizzas to create your own travel bucket list of pizzas to try around the globe. Take a look.





Here're 7 Most Popular Pizzas From Around The World:

1.Neapolitan Pizza

Neapolitan pizza, also known as Naples-style pizza, is a traditional type of pizza that originated in Naples, Italy. This type of pizza is prepared with simple and fresh ingredients such as raw tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil leaves and olive oil. One thing that sets it apart from other types of pizzas is that there is often more sauce than cheese in it. They are generally smaller in size and are cooked at very high temperatures.

2.New-York Style Pizza

This style of pizza is the one that we're most familiar with. New York-style pizzas are famous for their large and wide slices that are commonly sold for eating on-the-go. They have a thick and crisp crust, yet they're soft enough to be folded in half to eat. This prevents the toppings from falling off. It is traditionally topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and other toppings as well.

3.Sicilian Pizza

A Sicilian pizza is typically rectangular in shape and has an ultra-thick crust. As the name suggests, this pizza originated in Sicily, Italy. It has two variations: the kind that originated in Italy, and the version that evolved in other parts of the world. Sicilian pizza as we know it today, resembles a little like focaccia bread that is smothered with sauce, cheese and various toppings.

4.Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza, also referred to as deep-dish pizza, is a type of pizza that is baked in a pan, which creates a high crust and plenty of space for lots of toppings. They relatively take a longer time to cook as compared to other pizzas which is why its toppings are placed in reverse order. It is first layered with cheese, followed by veggies or meat and finally topped with tomato sauce.

5.Greek Pizza

This type of pizza is proofed and cooked in a shallow metal pan. Unlike regular pizzas, the dough is not stretched in this one. Greek-style pizzas are not very thin but they're also not as thick as Chicago-style pizzas. They also use more olive oil than other pizzas and use a different type of tomato sauce for the base. Its toppings feature popular ingredients from the Greek cuisine such as feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, olives and roasted red peppers.





6.Detroit Pizza

Detroit-style pizzas have a thick and fluffy crust and are cooked in a large rectangular pan. This pizza is native to Michigan as they were originally baked in square steel pans, modelled after the pans once used by Detroit's famed automobile manufactures. The cheese is sprinkled all the way to the edges of the pizza, creating a super crunchy, crispy and cheesy crust that is truly irresistible. It was traditionally topped with Wisconsin brick cheese.

7. St.Louis Pizza

As the name suggests, this pizza hails from St.Louis, Missouri, USA. They are easily distinguishable by their cracker-like crust made from unleavened yeast-free dough. Louis-style pizzas are cut into squares or rectangles instead of wedges and are generally made using Provel cheese. This type of cheese is particularly popular in St.Louis and is made from a blend of cheddar, Swiss, and provolone cheeses.







Which type of pizza would you like to try first?


