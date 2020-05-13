Paneer Bread Pizza Bite: Make This Delicious Snack When You Crave For Pizza For Snacking

Make this cheesy mini pizza for a delicious snack.

Can we ever say no to a hearty pizza for meal? Pizza tops the list of our favourite foods that we can have any time of the day. However, it takes a full-blown hunger level to finish an entire pizza by yourself. But, if you are in a mood for a small bite, you can make this mini version of pizza as a snack. You may wonder why to put in all the efforts to make pizza when all you want is just couple of bites. Don't worry, you don't need to get or make pizza base, just use your regular bread for the crispy and airy pizza base.





Bread pizza might sound a tad unappetising but believe us, it is not. And, if you bake it in your oven, you'll get a light, crunchy and fluffy base with a simple yet delicious cheesy topping. This small paneer bread pizza bite is so easy to make that you'll never go back to making your usual pakoda, samosa or cutlets.





This mini bread paneer bread pizza is easy to make at home.

Paneer Bread Pizza Bite Snack Recipe:

(Makes 4 Pizza Bites)





Ingredients:





4 Bread slices





100-150 gms paneer (1-1/2 cup), crumbled





1 onion, chopped





1 tomato





Half capsicum





Half cup cheese to grate





Salt to taste





Black pepper to taste





Oregano to taste





Red chilli flakes to taste





Half tbsp butter





Method:





Step 1 - Combine paneer, onions, tomatoes, capsicum and mix well. Add salt, black pepper, oregano, chilli flakes, and mix well. Keep it aside.





Step 2 - Take a small round bowl (katori) and place it upside down on a bread slice. Press it while rotating it to cut the bread in a round shape. Make sure you don't break the outer ring of the bread left from the bread.





Step 3 - Now, spread the round pizza base with pizza sauce or a mix of tomato sauce and butter. Place the outer ring atop the round bread slice, covering its edges. Cut out excess bread from the ring if it's not fitting and secure the ends with some butter. Also, coat the top of the entire ring with butter.





Step 4 - Fill the hollow space inside the ring with paneer mixture. Grate some cheese over the mixture. Make sure the cheese won't spill out on the sides and stay inside the well while baking (if you want it to look pretty).





Step 5 - Bake the pizza in oven or microwave or pan - however you make your regular pizza - till the bread crust turns brown and crispy.





Enjoy this mini pizza disc-like bite when hunger strikes in between the meals. The snack looks so attractive, it is sure to get the kids excited. Try this mini homemade pizza recipe and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.









