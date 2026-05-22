Eid ul Adha is a time of togetherness, warm family moments, and delicious festive food. Among all the dishes prepared during this celebration, kebabs always stand out for their rich flavours, smoky aroma, and juicy texture. From soft seekh kebabs to crispy shami kebabs, each variety brings something special to the table. Whether you are hosting a festive dinner or enjoying a quiet meal with loved ones, a platter of kebabs can make your spread more exciting. These recipes beautifully blend traditional spices with modern tastes, making them perfect for everyone. If you want to make your Eid ul Adha menu truly memorable, these kebab recipes are a great choice.

Bakrid 2026: 6 Kebab Recipes For Eid Celebration:

Chicken Malai Seekh Kebab





Chicken Malai Seekh Kebab is loved for its creamy texture and mild flavour. It is prepared with fresh cream, cheese, and aromatic spices. These soft, juicy kebabs are grilled to perfection and taste best with mint chutney. Click here for recipe

Nazaqati Boti Kebab





Nazaqati Boti Kebab features tender meat cubes marinated in yoghurt, spices, and herbs. It has a rich taste, smoky aroma, and juicy texture, making it a perfect addition to your Eid barbecue spread. Click here for recipe





Peshawari Chapli Kebab





Peshawari Chapli Kebab is a popular Pakistani-style kebab known for its bold spices and crispy edges. Made with minced meat, tomatoes, coriander, and crushed spices, it brings an authentic street food flavour to your home. Click here for recipe





Mutton Shami Kebab





Mutton Shami Kebab is a classic festive favourite made with minced mutton, lentils, and fragrant spices. The mixture is shaped and fried until golden, giving you kebabs that are crispy outside and soft inside. They pair perfectly with tea or paratha. Click here for recipe





Haleem Ke Kebab





Haleem Ke Kebab combines the rich taste of haleem with a crispy outer layer. Lightly fried until golden brown, these kebabs are flavourful and make a unique snack for your Eid celebrations. Click here for recipe





Chicken Gilafi Kebab





Chicken Gilafi Kebab is colourful and aromatic, coated with finely chopped vegetables and spices. These grilled kebabs are juicy, smoky, and perfect to serve as a festive starter. Click here for recipe





These flavourful kebab recipes can make your Eid ul Adha celebration even more special and memorable for your family and guests.