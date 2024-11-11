One sabzi that we can never get enough of is aloo ki sabzi. It's one of those dishes that we can whip up any time of the day and is always a delight to indulge in. While the classic recipe is evergreen, there are times when we wish to experiment. After all, what's cooking without some fun? If you're in a similar mood, we have just the perfect recipe for you: Podi Aloo. This sabzi offers a unique way of relishing the dish, combining it with the flavours of podi masala. The recipe for this sabzi was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer. Without further ado, let's see what this dish is all about:

Also Read: Cosy Blanket + Crunchy Chaat: Meet The Instant Aloo Vada Tikki You Need Right Now

What Makes Podi Aloo So Unique?

Podi Aloo gives an interesting twist to regular aloo sabzi. To make it, baby potatoes are tossed in flavourful masalas, including podi, giving this sabzi its distinct taste. Plus, it's incredibly easy to prepare, so you don't need to be a pro at cooking.

What To Serve With Podi Aloo?

Podi Aloo tastes best when paired with crispy, hot lachha parathas. Additionally, you can also relish this sabzi with tandoori roti or butter naan, depending on your personal preference. If you prefer rice over roti or paratha, make sure to have some dal along with it.

How To Make Podi Aloo At Home | Podi Aloo Recipe

Making podi aloo at home is quite simple and straightforward. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Start by washing the baby potatoes thoroughly, boiling them, and then peeling their skin. Keep them aside.

Heat oil in a pan, then add mustard seeds, urad dal, hing, red chillies, curry leaves, Kashmiri red chilli powder, and salt. Saute for a few seconds.

Add the boiled potatoes to the pan and mix well. Sprinkle podi masala over them and mix again.

Once done, transfer to a bowl and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Your podi aloo is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete video below:

Also Read: Can't Get Over Crispy Aloo Tikkis? Try These 5 Easy Ways To Make Them Healthier

Looks super delicious, right? Trust us, it won't take you more than 20 minutes to put together this mouth-watering aloo sabzi.