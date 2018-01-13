Pongal 2018: Significance of Ven Pongal and How to Make it

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: January 13, 2018 11:01 IST
Significance of Pongal and Pongal Feasting
Tamil Nadu has a fascinating ritual of boiling rice until they overflow on the day of Thai Pongal. By this symbolic act, they wish for the abundance of resources in the family. The last day of festivities is called Kaanum Pongal, when people go on picnics and spend time with family and friends, feasting on delicious Pongal delights. Some of the delicious Pongal delicacies enjoyed through the festivities are sweet Sakkari Pongal, a sweet rice and milk blend cooked with jaggery. Another savoury delicacy loved during the Pongal celebrations is the Ven Pongal. The light, delicious and savoury Ven Pongal also makes for one of the most popular South Indian breakfasts of all times. Served hot, Ven Pongal goes well with both sambhar and chutney. Made of rice mixed with moong daal, ghee, cashew nuts, raisins and mild spices, the flavoursome Pongal delicacy is a signature dish prepared in large scale during the festival.
(Also Read: Pongal 2018: Date, Significance, Celebration And Feast Of The Holy Festival)
Here's How You Can Make The Savoury Pongal
Quick-to-prepare with and easy-to-make, one can hardly go wrong with Ven Pongal. A peppery delight, Ven Pongal is the perfect treat for those who love Indian spices in its true glory. Bursting with the tadka of black pepper, cumin seeds, green chilly with the flavourful additions of curry leaves and ginger, this rice delicacy has all the essentials to make you gulp down the plate in a jiffy.
Serve hot with chutney and sambar.
Here's wishing you all a very Happy Pongal 2018!