Pongal 2018: Significance of Ven Pongal and How to Make it

Pongal is just around the corner and we can't keep our excitement in. Pongal is one of the most significant festivals celebrated across South India. The 3-day festival is celebrated to mark the sun's transition towards North (Uttarayan). Like every festival in India, it is celebrated with much fervour and signature delicacies like Sakkarai Pongal, Ven Pongal, Murukku and Vadai. Celebrated in the auspicious month of 'Thai', the tenth month of the Tamil calendar, the harvest festival is also called Thai Pongal. Pongal coincides with a range of Harvest festivals celebrated across the country like Makar Sankranti, Lohri in Punjab and Bhogali Bihu in Assam and Bhogi in Andhra Pradesh. 'Ponga' literally means overflowing, with the abundance of rice, cereals, sugar-cane and turmeric that are harvested during the time. With sun's shift, brings in good news for all the crops which had been missing the sunshine through the dreary winters. For an agricultural-based community like India, Uttarayan thus plays a very significant role.

Significance of Pongal and Pongal Feasting

Tamil Nadu has a fascinating ritual of boiling rice until they overflow on the day of Thai Pongal. By this symbolic act, they wish for the abundance of resources in the family. The last day of festivities is called Kaanum Pongal, when people go on picnics and spend time with family and friends, feasting on delicious Pongal delights. Some of the delicious Pongal delicacies enjoyed through the festivities are sweet Sakkari Pongal, a sweet rice and milk blend cooked with jaggery. Another savoury delicacy loved during the Pongal celebrations is the Ven Pongal. The light, delicious and savoury Ven Pongal also makes for one of the most popular South Indian breakfasts of all times. Served hot, Ven Pongal goes well with both sambhar and chutney. Made of rice mixed with moong daal, ghee, cashew nuts, raisins and mild spices, the flavoursome Pongal delicacy is a signature dish prepared in large scale during the festival.



Here's How You Can Make The Savoury Pongal

Quick-to-prepare with and easy-to-make, one can hardly go wrong with Ven Pongal. A peppery delight, Ven Pongal is the perfect treat for those who love Indian spices in its true glory. Bursting with the tadka of black pepper, cumin seeds, green chilly with the flavourful additions of curry leaves and ginger, this rice delicacy has all the essentials to make you gulp down the plate in a jiffy.

Here's a delightful recipe of Ven Pongal which can help you whip up the delicacy in the comforts of your kitchen.



Serve hot with chutney and sambar.

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Pongal 2018!