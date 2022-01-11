The year 2022 has begun, and one of the very first festivals celebrated in the month of January is Pongal. A four-day festival, Pongal is celebrated with much fervour across Tamil Nadu. The harvest festival falls in the month of 'Thai', which is the 10th month as per the Tamil calendar. This is why it is also called 'Thai Pongal' by some people. It also coincides with other harvest festivals across the country, including Makar Sankranti and Bihu. Just like any other Hindu festival, Pongal is all about celebrating with near and dear ones along with some delicious food.

Date And Time Of Pongal 2022 | Thai Pongal Date And Time

Thai Pongal 2022 is being celebrated on 14th January this year. It is a Friday and will be the second day of the four-day festival. The Thai Pongal Sankranti moment is slated to occur at 2:43 PM this year.





The first day of Pongal is called Bhogi, which is being celebrated on 13th January 2022. It coincides with the Punjabi harvest festival of Lohri. It is customary to clean up homes and discard unused items on this day.





The third day of Pongal is known as Mattu Pongal, meant for cattle worship. Cattle are bathed, decorated and fed well as farmers acknowledge their help and contribution in the farming activities. The fourth and last day of Pongal is called Kaanum Pongal and is intended largely for family reunions and the celebratory feast, Pongal Bhojanam, cooked with the freshly-harvested grains.

Pongal 2022: Pongal has a custom or tradition of boiling milk till it spills over.

Significance Of Pongal 2022 | Why Is Pongal Celebrated?

In Tamil, the word 'Pong' means to boil or spill over. Thus, on Pongal it is customary to cook milk and rice in an earthen decorated vessel until it overflows. The Pongal day also marks the sun's transition towards the North, known as Uttarayan. This period is considered extremely auspicious.





As part of the Pongal celebrations, devotees worship Sun God or Lord Surya. People decorate and clean their homes, purchase new vessels and clothes and perform traditional dances.

5 Festive Recipes To Celebrate Pongal 2022

The festival of Pongal 2022 would be incomplete without these toothsome recipes. These delightful dishes are traditionally prepared as part of the Pongal Bhojanam or feast. There are some sweet preparations as well as some savoury ones too.

Here Are 5 Festive Recipes For Pongal 2022:

Prepared with rice and Moong Dal, this savoury Pongal is a delicious treat for the festival. Pair it with piping hot Sambhar or Pachadi of choice.

Crisp fritters made with an Urad dal batter, Medhu Vada is a must-have snack on the festive menu. The fluffier and lighter your batter, the crispier Medhu Vada turns out to be.





Pongal 2022: Festivities are incomplete without some delightful Vadas.

With an array of crunchy vegetables and a soothing coconut base, Avial curry is another Pongal favourite. The traditional recipe is also a part of Onam festivities.

Freshly-ground spices come together to make this amazing Arachuvita Sambar. This dish pairs well with rice and is an integral part of the Pongal festive menu.

Last but not the least, Sakkarai or sweet Pongal is the dessert without with Pongal festival would be incomplete. Rice, jaggery, dry fruits and lentils come together to create this heavenly dessert.

Wishing Our Readers A Very Happy Pongal 2022!