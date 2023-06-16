A yummy dessert can make everything seem better, almost instantly! All our troubles seem far away when we are digging into a decadent sweet treat. Many people love not only indulging in desserts but also making them from scratch. Those who enjoy baking will testify to the comfort the process and effort brings. But if you don't have access to an oven/ microwave, you'll have to be more creative. Fortunately, you can also make mouthwatering cakes and custards in a pressure cooker. To get you started, we have listed down a few basic tips and easy recipes below.

Things To Keep In Mind While Making Pressure Cooker Desserts:

Preheating the cooker is a must if you want your dish to get evenly baked. It is advisable to place the dessert tin on a stand inside the cooker. This will help ensure it isn't undercooked or even burnt. Always remember to grease the tin before pouring in the cake batter/ dessert base.

For more tips in this regard, click here





Also Read: No Pressure, Just Cooking: 6 Essential Tips For New Pressure Cooker Users

Here Are 4 Delicious Desserts You Can Make In A Pressure Cooker

1. Eggless Vanilla Cake In A Pressure Cooker

Enjoy vanilla cake plain or add some extra toppings. Photo Credit: Stock

Vanilla cake is a classic that you can enjoy again and again. And if you're looking for an eggless recipe, this one's got you covered. You just need a handful of everyday ingredients to make this cake. It can be ready in under an hour. Once baked, you can drizzle it with honey, maple syrup, chocolate sauce, etc. or top it with frosting or cream. Find the step-by-step recipe for the cake here.

Also Read: This Multi-Purpose Chocolate Sauce Needs Just 2 Ingredients To Make

2. Chocolate Cake In A Pressure Cooker

If you're in the mood for something decadent, this chocolate cake is sure to satisfy. It doesn't seem possible to make such a delicately sweet and moist dessert in a cooker, but it is! The next time you want a chocolatey treat, you know exactly what to opt for. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Choco Cupcakes In A Pressure Cooker

You can also make cute and lip-smacking cupcakes without an oven. These ones have a chocolate flavour and can be savoured with or without a buttercream frosting. Whether you're planning a party or just wish to pamper yourself, these cupcakes are a great choice. Here's the recipe.

Also Read: 5 Easy And Creative Ways To Decorate Cupcakes

4. Caramel Custard In A Pressure Cooker

Caramel Custard is a classic delicacy you have to try. Photo Credit: iStock

Bored of cakes but still want a classic treat? Then caramel custard will do the trick. Nowadays there are many readymade premixes available in the market. But nothing beats the wholesomeness of homemade custard. This dessert can be prepared in 30-40 minutes. Click here for the recipe.





Try one of these recipes soon!