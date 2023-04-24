Cupcakes are a simple yet classic treat that everyone enjoys. These are fun to bake at home and don't require too much time in preparation. Starting from vanilla-flavoured cupcakes to chocolate cupcakes, and oats cupcakes, there are a variety of cupcake recipes one can easily make at home even if not a professional baker. Although cupcakes are simple to make, preparing the icing to decorate them can be difficult, and not everyone can master the art of producing beautiful frostings in a day or two. For those looking for simple and enjoyable ways to decorate cupcakes, we've compiled a list of 5 easy and creative ideas to help you add a personal touch to your cupcake decoration.





Here Are 5 Easy And Creative Ways To Decorate Cupcakes:

1. Plain Chocolate Ganache

This is by far the tastiest cupcake icing you can make. Make delectable chocolate icing with milk or dark chocolate. Simply combine chopped chocolate and one tablespoon of milk in a bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds, then stir slowly. If you don't have a microwave, simply half-fill the pan with water and give it a boil, place a stainless-steel bowl on top, filling it with milk and chocolates. Mix it slowly as it melts and becomes a chocolate spread. Set it aside and dip the cupcakes' tops in the chocolate. Top them with colourful sprinkles to make them look vibrant.

Decorate cupcakes with colourful sprinkles. Photo Credit: pexels

2. Glazed Sugar Icing

Icing sugar is best used for vanilla-flavoured cupcakes. These give a beautiful white glaze which is made by combining one cup of powdered sugar with two tablespoons of milk and half tsp of vanilla essence. Mix these together and create a pourable icing. Now with a help of a fork or spoon, drizzle it over the cupcake top or simply dip them in the glazed sugar icing.





3. White Chocolate And Coconut

A white chocolate ganache on chocolate cupcakes looks similar to snowcapped mountain peaks. These look absolutely stunning together. All you need to do is melt a handful of chopped white chocolate in the microwave for 30 seconds. Dip the muffin top in the molten chocolate, next dip it in a bowl full of dried, shaved coconut and set it aside.

You can use icing sugar to make glazed sugar. Photo Credit: pexels

4. Jam And Fruit

This is a bright and colourful decoration that requires flavoured jam and fresh fruits like kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, etc. These will give the cupcakes a delicious, sweet and tangy flavour that everyone will like. Apply jam on top of the cupcakes and add sliced fruits to them. To make it even prettier, you can dust the tops with powdered sugar at the end.

Top cupcake with sliced strawberries. Photo Credit: pexels

5. Honey And Almonds

For those who are not very fond of chocolates or sweet sugar glaze, this natural spread will become your go-to cupcake decoration. You simply need two ingredients, almonds and honey to make this topping. Apply honey to the cupcake and simply add very thinly sliced and toasted almonds to it. Almonds will add a subtle crisp texture to the moist cupcakes.





Enjoy decorating cupcakes at home with your kids with these simple and creative ideas.