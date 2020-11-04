Watch: Try Sweet And Sour <i>Chana Dal Paratha</i> Recipe For Unique, Protein-Rich Breakfast

Chana dal paratha with some unique flavours is a must try.

Highlights Chana dal is extremely rich in proteins.

Make this sweet and sour chana dal paratha for breakfast.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Give us paratha every morning for breakfast, and we won't complain. There are so many ways you can make paratha with different kinds of fillings - it can never get boring. If you are constantly looking for different paratha recipes, you don't have to look any further. Here is a unique recipe of chana dalparatha that will astound you and will take your family by surprise, especially the kids. This paratha is nothing like you would've had before. So get ready to welcome a stunning new arrival to your breakfast menu.





Chana dal is known for its high protein content, and makes for the perfect food for breakfast diet. Chana dal paratha is a great option to make a satiating meal, but this particular recipe from YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' is truly exceptional. Sweet, sour and spicy - these three contrasting flavours blend in to make a landmine of flavours. Coconut powder adds its nutty taste and creamy texture. Sugar, along with spices like cardamom powder and fennel powder, adds gobs of sweetness. Red chilli powder and mango powder lend spiciness and sourness.





Watch: Sweet And Sour Chana Dal Paratha Recipe Video

Knead dough with a mixture of whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, salt and oil, let it rest for 10 minutes. Wash and pressure cook the dal for 25 minutes to make it soft but not too mushy. Drain excessive water, dal, and all the spices like fennel, red chili, mango powder, coconut powder, asafoetida, and salt. While stirring, press the dal with the back of ladle to remove water and cook till there's no water left but the dal is still moist.





Use the dal mixture for your paratha filling and enjoy a special morning feast with your family.









