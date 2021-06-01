Some people are fixated on adding more and more proteins to their morning diet while some just want to start their day on a happy note with a tasty meal. The best thing to do is add both the elements in your breakfast to get just the kick you need to jumpstart the long the day ahead. There are a few breakfast staples that people turn to almost every day for their protein fix. Paneer (cottage cheese) is one of them. You'll be surprised to know in how many ways you can use paneer to fix yourself a quick, healthy and tasty breakfast. Eggs are not the only thing you need for your morning hunger pangs; paneer does the job just as well.





Here's an easy sandwich recipe that is a healthier version of grilled corn cheese sandwich, but in no way less tasty. This paneer corn sandwich replaces unhealthy cheese with protein-rich paneer. You must know that if you grate paneer, you'll get the similar look, feel and taste of other cheeses, and you don't even have to think twice before having it. Win-win!





Apart from paneer, corns also add their own goodness to this sandwich. Rich in fibre, essential vitamins and minerals, corns have always enjoyed a good reputation the world of food and health. So without much ado, we present to you the extremely quick and easy recipe of paneer corn sandwich.

Protein-Rich Paneer Corn Sandwich Recipe:

Click the link here to see the detailed recipe of paneer corn sandwich.





Enjoy protein-rich breakfast without compromising on taste. Try this healthy and tasty sandwich recipe today!