Protein-Rich Diet: This ‘Chicken In Sesame Sauce’ Can Amp Up Your Weekend Lunch (Recipe Video Inside)

This recipe is inspired by one of the most famous Khasi dishes from Meghalaya, called dohneiiong; pork is replaced by chicken in this dish.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 20, 2020 17:06 IST

  • Other than its culinary usage, chicken is packed with nutrients
  • Black sesame seeds contain healthy fats
  • Dohneiiong is traditionally made with pork (not chicken) and sesame sauce

Whenever we ask people about their favourite non-vegetarian food, the most common answer we get is chicken. It is surely one of the most preferred poultry foods in India, rather, world-wide. Its bland taste blends well with several spice and sauces, hence the recipes are endless. Chicken makes an integral part of different cuisines across cultures. Other than its usage in the culinary world, chicken is packed with nutrients. Chicken, when consumed in moderation, adds to our overall health when compared to red meat. Due to its zero carb and high protein content, chicken fits well into the various forms of diet programs for weight loss.

Keeping its popularity in mind, food vlogger Ananya Banerjee, on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee', shared the recipe of 'chicken in sesame sauce'. According to her, this recipe is inspired by one of the most famous Khasi dishes from Meghalaya, called dohneiiong. Dohneiiong is traditionally made with pork (not chicken) and sesame sauce.

As the name goes, it is understood that black sesame is an integral part of this dish that not only makes it flavourful, but also healthy. One of the oldest condiments known to mankind, black sesame seeds are widely used across India. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Dutta, "Black sesame seeds contain healthy fats like polyunsaturated fatty acids and Omega-6. They also contain fiber, iron, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus."

Alongside chicken and black sesame seeds, this dish needs very basic kitchen ingredients like onion, ginger, garlic, black pepper, green chilies, mustard oil, salt and sugar.

Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For 'Chicken In Sesame Sauce' For You-

Also Read: Weight Loss: Healthiest Ways Of Cooking Chicken Ranked!



About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

Tags:  High ProteinChicken BenefitsBlack Sesame OilSesame SeedsChicken RecipesNortheastern Cuisine
