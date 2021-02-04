Protein-Rich Soup: This Spinach And Potato Soup Is Perfect For Nippy Evenings (Watch Recipe Video) 

Highlights Looking for a warm, soothing soup for this chilly weather?

This spinach and potato soup is the ideal comfort meal.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

A soup is the most comforting meal during nippy evenings. And if it is made with the goodness of fresh winter produce, it's even better. Cosy up with this warm and nutritious soup made with the nutrient-rich greens of spinach and energy-giving potatoes. Leeks add their own flavour and healthy properties to this delicious meal. Also, spices like garlic, nutmeg powder and black pepper powder add a new dimension of taste to this amazing soup. Do you like your soup creamy? You get that too in this soup. Watch the recipe video above and you'll know how.





The spinach and potato soup balances the ingredients with lots of greens and creaminess from milk and cream. Thyme adds its herby aroma and freshness. All in all, this soup is the perfect mishmash of varied flavours, offering you a variety of health benefits. Not to forget how its warmth and great taste will soothe you when you are cold.





(Also Read: 11 Winter-Special Veg Soup Recipes To Brave The Cold Season)





Here is the complete recipe of spinach and potato soup that you must try for evening meal soon.





Step 1 - Heat 2 tbsp of butter in a pan. Add sliced onions, thyme, garlic cloves and chopped leeks. Saute well.





Step 2 - Add potato pieces, spinach leaves, some salt, and stir for few minutes till spinach wilts.

Step 3 - Add milk and let everything simmer till the potatoes are cooked.





Step 4 - Turn off the gas and let the mixture cool down a bit. Then grind it to make a smooth paste.





Step 5 - Transfer the ground paste back to the pan and turn on the gas. Add some cream, nutmeg powder, black pepper powder, and mix everything well.





Step 6 - Give it a boil and serve hot with the garnishing of some more cream.







