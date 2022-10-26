Parathas are undoubtedly one of the most loved breakfast options in North India. They are traditionally made with whole wheat and a few other simple ingredients. The best part is that you can have them as is or even stuff them with any filling of your choice - they never fail to disappoint our taste buds. And one such drool-worthy paratha is the classic lachha paratha. Its extra flaky and buttery layers make it hard to resist indulging in it. Recently, chef Guntas took to Instagram to share a delicious pudina lachha paratha recipe that is sure to leave you drooling!





This pudina lachha paratha is extremely crispy and oozing with flavours. You can make it for breakfast, lunch or even for dinner. "Crispy, flaky, layered and so so delicious. This paratha is packed with flavour and herby fragrant spices. It makes for a great accompaniment to a dal tadka or Indian gravy dish but I honestly like it as is!" read the caption of the post. Check out the recipe below:

Pudina Lachha Paratha Recipe: How To Make Pudina Lachha Paratha

First, wash the mint leaves nicely and pat them dry. (Make sure to remove the stems.) Pop them in the microwave in intervals of 30 seconds until they become dry and you get a nice pudina powder. Now, roll out the whole wheat paratha dough evenly and spread a generous amount of ghee on it. Sprinkle some pudina powder, red chilli powder, salt and flour on top of it.





Cut the paratha into small strips, twist and roll them in together to form a peda. Roll out the dough using flour and top it with some more pudina powder. Transfer it to a tawa which has been on medium heat. Allow it to cook evenly from both the sides. Slather it with ghee and press it down nicely to get those crispy layers. Serve hot! For the complete detailed recipe, watch the video below:

















So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious paratha at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.