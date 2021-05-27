Whenever you visit a Punjabi household, you are promised a bang of flavours in the food served with loads of love and warmth. If you live in north India, we are sure you would agree with us. A traditional Punjabi meal is always bursting at the seams with richness, spiciness and some robust flavours. From cholle bhature to chicken tikka, we have tried it all and loved it all, yet the Punjabi cuisine keeps springing up surprises at us with more and more new recipes to please our palate. Here we bring to you another Indian dish that Punjabis love to cook when they want to rustle up something quick and easy, without compromising on the taste, of course.





Boondi ki sabzi is a great Indian dish that can be had for a quick lunch or dinner. It is a belter of a desi sabzi that offers everything we look for in a simple yet powerful homemade plate of food. Boondi is a drop-sized fried ball made of besan (gram flour) that we often use to make boondi ka raita and jaljeera. The sweetened version of it is popularly used to make parasad too. We can trace the origin of boondi all the way to Rajasthan but it is now readily available throughout the country to make different dishes in plain, salted and masala form. Many people also like to make raw boondi at home. Here's how you can make perfect besan ki boondi in your own kitchen.





Moving further, let's see how we can make the very delicious Punjabi-style boondi ki sabzi at home in less than 10 minutes.

Punjabi Boondi Ki Sabzi:

So whenever you are too tuckered out to cook something extensive for your family, take out the boondi packet you've been saving for raita, and make this yummy sabzi and simply serve it with parathas.