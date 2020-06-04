Quick And Easy Sweet And Sour Sauce Recipe For All Your Chinese Meals

Make this easy Chinese sauce at home.

Highlights Pair your Chinese meals with sweet and sour sauce.

This is a quick and easy recipe to make Chinese sauce.

Make this sauce at home and pair it with different meals.

This lockdown, we discovered a novice chef hidden in us for a long time. We missed our favourite restaurant foods so much that we decided to make them right in our kitchen to whet our cravings. Chinese food has been the constant lockdown cooking rage. From momos to noodles and to fried rice, we learnt to cook just about everything. Just one think missing to complete our Chinese restaurant-eating experience is the side dish of Chinese sauce. We barely manage to cook our Chinese dish, making sauce separately seems like a daunting task. We are sure you'll agree.





Being typical foodies ourselves, we just can't let you settle for half-baked culinary creations. So, we have a great idea for you. Make one Chinese-style sauce in a large quantity and store it to be paired with all your Chinese meals.





This sweet and sour recipe is not like your restaurant-like sauce because quite frankly, it is a tad effort-taling and time-consuming task. This is a quick and easy sweet and sour sauce recipe that you can make in a jiffy. So there will be nothing to stop us from enjoying a wholesome Chinese meal.





This 5-ingredient sauce recipe is so easy to make that you also won't mind making it each time you cook a Chinese dish.





Whole red chillies are used to make sweet and sour sauce.





Easy Sweet and Sour Recipe:

(Makes 1 medium bowl of sauce)





Ingredients -





2 whole Kashmiri red chillies





Half cup tomato sauce





Half cup red chilli sauce





2 tbsp vinegar





1 tsp sugar





Method -





Step 1 - Soak the whole red chillies in vinegar for 15-20 minutes while you are making your Chinese dish.





Step 2 - Put the chillies along with vinegar, and sugar in a mixer and grind it.





Step 3 - Take out the chilli paste in a mixing bowl and add tomato sauce and red chilli sauce. Mix thoroughly.





Your sweet and sour sauce is ready.





Are you surprised how simple it is to make Chinese sauce? We were too when we made it. This sauce can go with just about any Chinese dish.





You can also pair it with potato fries, chips, fried kebabs and more. Make one large batch of this easy sauce and use it every day for different meals.









