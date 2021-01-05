SEARCH
Quick Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Winter-Special Aloo Matar Sandwich (Recipe Video)

We bring a classic aloo sandwich recipe that gets a seasonal twist with inclusion of winter-special green peas in it.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: January 05, 2021 16:30 IST

Highlights
  • Breads give you enough breakfast options to explore
  • One popular option that always grabs the limelight is sandwich
  • Aloo-matar sandwich is spicy, light and fulfilling

We probably can't think of a breakfast spread without some slices of bread. Easy to eat and versatile to the core, breads give you enough breakfast options to explore (bread-jam, bread toast etc). But, one popular option that always grabs the limelight is sandwich. It is quick, fuss-free and makes for a wholesome meal any time of the day. All you need to do is throw in any filling of your choice between two slices of breads and relish. A hearty portion of sandwich spells comfort food for all. And the best part is sandwich follows no hard-and-fast recipe; hence, it gives you enough room to get as much creative as you want.

We bring a classic aloo sandwich recipe that gets a seasonal twist with inclusion of winter-special green peas in it. This dish is spicy, light and fulfilling and gives a burst of desi flavours to your taste-buds.

How To Make Aloo-Matar Sandwich:

For this recipe, we need to prepare a filling by mixing mashed potates, peas, coriander leaves and some spices. Stuff the filling between two breads and a spicy aloo-matar sandwich is ready to be indulged. You can have it as is or toast the breads with butter to enjoy some crunch.

Newsbeep

Also Read: 

pta1tilg

Here's The Written Recipe Of Aloo-Matar Sandwich:

Ingredients:

4 slices bread

2 boiled potatoes, mashed

Half cup green peas

2 chillies, chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves

Half teaspoon red chilli powder

Half teaspoon curry powder

Half teaspoon coriander powder

Salt, as per taste

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add green chillies, green peas and sauté for 5 minutes.

Add boiled potatoes and mix.

Add coriander, salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder and curry powder and coat the peas and potatoes well. Cook till the peas are done.

Add the filling and press with another bread slice. Cut the bread into two halves and serve.

Somdatta Saha

