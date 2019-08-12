Video: South Indian Special: Easy Coconut Chutney Recipe

Coconut chutney recipe

Any south Indian meal is incomplete without coconut chutney as an accompaniment. Whether you are eating sambar dosa or rava idli or uttapam, unless you don't douse your every bite into a bowl full of creamy coconut chutney, you don't get the high of relishing a good meal. Coconut chutney is not just delicious, it is also super healthy. It is made of freshly grated coconut that carries immense benefits for us. Coconut contains a considerable amount of minerals like manganese that takes care of our immune system and strengthens our bones and muscles. The antioxidant properties of coconut make it a great source of overall health and wellness.





Here is a chutney made out of mashed grated coconut. To complement the distinct flavours of south Indian meals, this chutney is mixed with a number of other foods and spices to create a striking taste that any side dish should provide. Chana dal and urad dal are also blended, mashed and added to the chutney, levelling up its protein quotient. Spices like ginger (adrak), asafoetida (hing), combined with mustard seeds and curry leaves creates a mish-mash of diverse flavours with different levels of undertones.

Watch: Coconut Chutney Recipe Video -

