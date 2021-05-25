Dosa is a food that everyone across the country loves. You can have it anytime - for breakfast, lunch or dinner - dosas are always a good idea. But when you attempt to make dosa at home, it is hard to achieve the perfect consistency of the batter. And it is even more challenging to have that perfect round shape and a crispy dosa that won't stick to your pan. While you try to master the various techniques of getting your ideal dosa, we came across an easy recipe for dosa that would be easy to make and delicious to have!





If you have heard of the bun dosa, then you are going to like this recipe. These fluffy and spongy bun dosas go well with any kind of chutney and sambhar. Shared by food vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', this recipe for bun dosa is easy and fast to make. After preparing the batter, you can easily make this dosa in under 10 minutes and enjoy it!

Dosa's which are a popular South Indian dish can be found at most of the restaurants

How To Make Instant Bun Dosa:

1. Take two cups of puffed rice and grind them to form a coarse powder. Then take the powder out in a bowl.

2. Add 1 cup sooji, curd, and a teaspoon of salt. Mix the ingredients. To form a semi-thick consistency, add water accordingly. Cover your bowl with a plate and keep the batter on rest for 10 minutes.





3. After 10 minutes, check the batter for the semi-thick consistency.





4. To give more flavour to your bun dosa, prepare a tadka. For this heat, two spoons of oil, add a spoon of mustard seeds, urad dal, two chopped green chillies and three-four leaves of curry leaves.





5. When your tadka is prepared, pour it over the bun dosa batter and mix.





6. Add fruit salt to your batter and combine gently.





7. Take a pan and heat it, then pour three-four drops of ghee.





8. On a low flame, pour a ladle of batter in the pan and cover it with a plate.





9. Check after one and a half minute and then flip the dosa to cook from another side. And your instant bun dosas are ready!

For chutney:

1. In a blender, add two-three green chillis, two spoons of peanuts, four cloves of garlic, four spoons of grated coconut powder, half a cup of fresh coriander leaves and three spoons of curd and salt according to taste.





2. Blend all these together, and your chutney is ready. To add extra flavour, you can put tadka above your chutney.





Check Out The Full Recipe Here:



