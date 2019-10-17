Quick Recipe: Make Your Own Cheese And Egg Toast Sandwich In Minutes!

Oozing with cheese, this sandwich is a spectacular mix of flavours and texture

Cheese and eggs are two ingredients that can possibly spruce up any bland dish in the world. Now imagine both of them together in a dish with a whole lot of herbs and veggies. Aren't you drooling already? So are we. Cheese and eggs are so easily available that one can find them in their pantry at all times. It is a good thing that you can use them to prepare endless number of everyday dishes. If you consider yourself a novice in kitchen affairs, we have just the right recipe for you.





This cheesy sandwich is so wholesome and yummy that it is sure to strike a chord with both kids and adults, alike. Oozing with cheese, this sandwich is a spectacular mix of flavours and texture. It is as decadent as it gets and so incredibly easy to prepare. Don't' you hate it when you order a cheese sandwich and discover that the restaurant has been too stingy with the cheese? The best part about this recipe is that you get to use as much cheese as your heart desires. In fact, in this recipe, you can customize everything according to your need.





Here's the recipe of cheese, egg and paneer sandwich:





Ingredients:





1 bowl of grated paneer





2 slices of cheese





1 egg





1 small capsicum (chopped)





4 toasted bread slices





Salt and pepper to taste





1 and half teaspoon oil





How To Make The Sandwich:





1. In a non-stick pan heat some oil and add peppers, and then let them cook for 5 minutes. Now add the eggs and cook again, make sure you keep moving your spatula so that the egg does not stick to the pan.





2. Next add the grated paneer, some salt and pepper to taste and finally place the cheese slice on top of the whole mix. Cover the lid, allow it to cook for two more minutes.





3. In the meanwhile, you can toast your breads and keep it aside.





4. Now that your cheese mix is ready, place it carefully in between your bread slices and press to distribute it evenly.





5. Serve hot.





You can pair the sandwich with any condiment of your choice and a side of fries or crisps. Do let us know how you liked the recipe in the comments below. Also, if you have any more of such exciting and easy recipes to share, we are all ears.







