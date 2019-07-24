Recipe Video: Quick And Easy High-Protein Egg Salad Sandwich

High-protein egg sandwich

Highlights This egg salad sandwich is a delicious and nutritious meal

Eggs are full of proteins and keep the stomach full for a long time

This sandwich is easy to make and can be fixed in minutes

Sometimes, cooking the best of the meals requires minimum effort. This egg salad sandwich is super delicious and takes minutes to rustle up. Those times, when you are tired and feeling sluggish, only a hearty meal can lift you up. With minimal effort, you can fill your heart with this yummy and filling sandwich, any time of the day. Egg is the most versatile food there can be. It can be used to create a host of meals. When you combine eggs with other fresh veggies, you get a nutritious, light-on-the-stomach salad. And, if you stuff in the egg salad in bread toasts, you get a wholesome meal to satiate you hunger.





Eggs are good for health and must be a part of your daily diet







Eggs possess a neutral taste than can go with a number of other foods. They are full of proteins and fill up the tummy fast keeping food craving at bay for a long time. This sandwich also loads up on other healthful foods like carrot, capsicum, jalapenos and leafy green iceberg lettuce. Don't let the large number of ingredients scare you. All you have to do it put all of them together and use the mixture as a filling for your breads. You can also be creative and experiment with other veggies of your choice.

This easy recipe has been shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi through a video on her YouTube channel, 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Watch the video here and do try this recipe for a quick-fix but healthy meal.







