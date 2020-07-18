Quick Snack Recipe: These Sookhe Matar Are Ideal For Those Mid-Meal Cravings!

Highlights Peas or matar are very versatile

The legume is packed with nutrition

This sookhe matar recipe is sure to impress everyone

Matar or peas are an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine. More often than not they are used to add volume and additional zing to a dish. Why have a plain paneer ki sabzi if you can have matar paneer? Similarly, while we like almost all kinds of pulao, we do have a special soft corner for matar pulao. It is very rare that we let matar take the centre-stage, which is a tad bit unfair on the legume. In addition to a distinct earthy flavour, peas are a storehouse of health benefits too. They are rich in antioxidants, fibres, magnesium, potassium and calcium.Peas are also super versatile they sit well in both dry and curried preparations. This sookhe matar recipe is ideal for those untimely cravings, this snack recipe is sure to strike a chord with both kids and adults. Peas coated in an assortment of spices and roasted. This quick snack is a quick-fix for many occasions. You can cook them if you have guests coming over, to spruce up your lunch spread a bit or add some spark to your chai time. These sookhe matar are sure to impress each time.





(Also Read: Pea Milk: A New Non-Dairy Alternative That Tastes Nothing Like Pea)







You do not even need too many ingredients to rustle it up in your kitchen. You would only need some shelled peas, butter, cumin seeds, asafetida (hing), ginger, coriander powder, amchoor powder, garam masala, salt and coriander powder. The hot and tangy spice mix truly makes this treat a memorable one.













