Quick Traditional Dessert: Make Pineapple Jalebi In Minutes With This Easy Recipe

Pineapple jalebi is delicious and easy to make.

Traditional Indian desserts are unique in their own way and cannot be beaten by any western dessert we find everywhere now. They stood the test of time and still our favourite dish to satisfy our sweet tooth. Halwa, jalebi, gulab jamun, rasmalai; think about any of them and our mouth starts watering instantly. These recipes have been passed down generations and still manage to impress our taste buds. However, we really won't mind experimenting with out favourite sweet treats once in a while. If you agree with us, we can help you cook something unique and delicious. We dug out this recipe of pineapple jalebi which is easy and quick to make.





The pineapple twist in age-old jalebi recipe is a welcome change. In fact, pineapple slices are turned into jalebi that is tangy plus sweet. This unusual jalebi is sure to win your and your family's heart. And the best thing about this dessert is that it can be made quickly with minimal ingredients that are usually present in our kitchens.





Pineapple has a tangy plus sweet flavour.

Recipe Of Pineapple Jalebi -

Ingredients -

5 Pineapple slices

Half cup all-purpose flour (maida)

1 teaspoon baking powder

Half cup sugar

Half cup water for sugar syrup

1 tablespoon honey

A pinch of salt





Method -





Step 1 - Pour oil for frying in a deep vessel.

Step 2- While the oil is heating, mix maida, baking powder, salt, and add some water to make a batter of thick but flowing consistency.

Step 3 - In another pan, boil half cup water and half cup sugar to make sugar syrup. Add honey to it.

Step 4 - Dip the pineapple slices in the batter. See if the slices are coated well with the batter.

Step 5 - When the oil is hot enough, fry the pineapple slices till they turn brown and crispy.

Step 6 - Dunk the pineapple slices in the sugar-honey syrup for about 5 minutes.



Your crispy, sweet pineapple jalebi is ready. Serve it with rabri or as is, and enjoy the tanginess of pineapple with loads of sweetness in one dish. Do try this amazing dessert at home. We are sure you'll love it and go back to making it again and again.









