Quinoa is a flowering crop that is mainly grown for its edible seeds. It is gluten-free, making it a great replacement for rice for people who have gluten allergies. It is a good source of nutrients as it is high in protein, fibre, magnesium, vitamin B, iron, potassium, calcium and many more. Wouldn't life be easier if we could incorporate this healthy grain into our diet? It is possible! We have brainstormed 5 ideas that will help you make your classic Indian dishes quinoa-based, making them healthier without losing their masaledar tastes!





Here Are 5 Ideas For Quinoa-Based Desi Dishes:

Everybody loves chicken biryani! It is the best combination of rice, chicken and masala. But what if we told you that there is a way to make biryani without putting a single morsel of rice? That is what quinoa chicken biryani is! You can enjoy eating yummy biryani without having to eat rice.

Garnish the quinoa kheer with shaved almonds.

Quinoa Kheer

Who said you can't make dessert with quinoa? Kheer is the favourite dessert for all occasions, whether it is a religious festival or a dinner party! Kheer is essentially made with rice and even though it tastes delicious, but that doesn't mean it can't be healthy! Next time, use quinoa to make kheer and have your mind blown!

Also Read: Orange Quinoa Sevaiyan

Butter Chicken With Quinoa Rice

Butter chicken and rice is the ultimate comfort food to enjoy on a Sunday. It is tangy, tasty, creamy and just delicious with rice. What if we told you that you can enjoy low-carb rice with your favourite butter chicken, wouldn't it be magical? That is what quinoa is! Eat your butter chicken with quinoa rice and you will never have rice again.

Enjoy quinoa upma with coconut chutney.

Quinoa Upma

Upma south Indian breakfast recipe is a go-to recipe in many households. However, people with gluten allergies can not enjoy upma as sooji has gluten. Quinoa is so versatile that it can substitute many foods, so why not use it to make upma as well?





Lemon Quinoa Rice

Quinoa is the ideal replacement for rice. You can recreate almost any rice-based dish using quinoa! Even the classic lemon rice. You would follow the same steps to create lemon rice but just change one tiny step. Instead of adding cooked rice, add cooked quinoa to the dish!





Also Read: Quinoa Nutrition: Here's Why You Should Include This Pseudo-Cereal In Your Daily Diet





Try out one of these ideas and tell us how they turned out!